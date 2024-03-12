Max Thieriot And The Cast Of Fire Country Celebrated Their Season 3 Renewal By Actually Lighting Something On Fire

Normally, fire, especially in Fire Country, is bad. However, today, we’re celebrating with it! That’s because Fire Country, has been renewed for a third season, and Max Thieriot and the FC cast celebrated by literally lighting a cake (not just candles, I mean the cake) on fire.

Much like how they announced Season 2 was in production through a viral TikTok, the Fire Country crew used a viral fire cake TikTok trend to announce Season 3. In a joint post with CBS TV, CBS Studios and Fire Country, Thieriot uploaded this fire video to his Instagram account:

A post shared by Fire Country (@firecountrycbs) A photo posted by on

Along with the video, the joint post from the Bode actor read:

Sometimes you really CAN have your cake and eat it too 🍰 #FireCountry has officially been renewed for a SEASON 3 🔥

Since its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , Fire Country has been averaging 9.21 million viewers each week across CBS and Paramount+, which is up 7% from last year, according to CBS. Considering this drama from Max Thieriot saw major success during Season 1, and then got a jump in viewership in Season 2, it’s not surprising that it was renewed so quickly.

Overall, this is so exciting, and the Fire Country cast made sure to make their enthusiasm about the news known immediately. Jules Latimer, who plays Eve, took to the comments section on this video to show how she’s feeling through a fantastic GIF of her character:

(Image credit: Jules Latimer)

Meanwhile, Rafael de la Fuente, who joined as Diego in Season 2 of Fire Country , celebrated by re-posting the cake video with this sweet message:

(Image credit: Rafael de la Fuente's Instagram)

So, does this mean we’ll be seeing more of Gabriela’s fiancé? Only time will tell, but I’d say it’s looking good for the medic based on this exciting post!

The man behind Jake, Jordan Calloway also shared how meaningful this renewal is to him on his Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Jordan Calloway's Instagram)

In the post, he also tagged his co-stars, Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Stephanie Arcila, Latimer and Diane Farr. Speaking of Farr, who plays Sharon Leone, she also added fuel to the excited flame, posting this fun message on her IG story :

(Image credit: Diane Farr's Instagram)

The fire emoji and the literal fire in the wonderful cake video are such good ways to describe how exciting this news is. While this renewal is unsurprising, since there have been talks for months now about a possible Fire Country spinoff starring Morena Baccarin , it doesn’t diminish how thrilling it is to see this announcement. In this brutal television landscape, it’s hard to predict what will happen to shows, so getting the official confirmation that Season 3 is coming feels like a massive weight off the shoulders.

Overall, I’m so happy for Max Thieriot and the Fire Country cast! Cheers to another season, and I hope they are celebrating by eating the cake they set on fire.