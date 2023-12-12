Bridgerton Season 3 (Finally) Got Announced And One Fan Reaction Is So Spot-On

Dearest reader, patience is a virtue and required in romance and waiting for Season 3 of Bridgerton . Ever since seeing Kate and Anthony’s happy ending, we’ve been anticipating Colin and Penelope’s romance, and now we finally know when we’ll be able to see it on the 2024 TV schedule . However, the wait is nowhere near over, and one fan reaction captured my attitude about this news perfectly.

Six months ago, we got our first look at Bridgerton Season 3 , and I couldn’t contain my excitement. The photos showed off Colin and Penelope’s glow-ups and got us all hyped for this highly anticipated chapter in the Bridgerton series. Then, we didn't hear a peep from Lady Whistledown about a release date for ages. However, now we have two, as Season 3 will air in two parts, with the first dropping on May 16 and the second part premiering on June 13. So, not only do we have another six-month wait ahead of us, we’ll have to watch the season in two parts. Let’s just say fans weren’t thrilled about this, and I think @lexifilms1 captured the vibe around this news perfectly:

POV: everyone after waiting over a year for Bridgerton season 3 not only to finding out that it’s releasing during late spring but is also spilt into two parts #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/LMY1L6iMfHDecember 11, 2023 See more

I too let out a sigh as I read the news. Don’t get me wrong, I can’t wait for Season 3 and I’m sure I’ll love it. However, I really don’t love the two-part release model Netflix seems to be favoring these days – as it’s released The Crown, Stranger Things and The Witcher, among others, this way – and adding the prolonged wait for the first part's premiere makes me even sadder.

This fan and I aren’t the only two feeling disappointed about this, as @ririndrama used an appropriate meme of Pedro Pascal laughing and crying to relay their feelings:

The release date is out but then there is a five month wait and they are releasing it in two parts this time instead of one and we’ll probably not have a trailer until march like i really don’t know what to feel about this #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/cE7DW0i4JuDecember 11, 2023 See more

Again, a lot of folks weren’t pleased by the news regarding Bridgerton’s release plan. Using a brilliant clip of a woman impatiently blinking @simoneumba made their frustration clear by posting:

They really splitting Bridgerton in two parts to keep us until the summer pic.twitter.com/beRaXbmO4NDecember 11, 2023 See more

Of course, others had more aggressive feelings about this news, and felt the urge to throw their phone at the wall, like @trulytracy who posted:

Wtf #bridgerton soon is not 6 months away. pic.twitter.com/tsBxHyoJiHDecember 11, 2023 See more

Along with being antsy to see how Colin and Penelope’s story plays out, fans adored the end of Bridgerton Season 2 , and they want to see more of Kanthony and Benedict, and who can blame them? @kanthonytulips made a valid point about this as they tweeted:

Since bridgerton is Trending, just a friendly reminder to netflix, shondaland and bridgerton that making s3 into 2 parts isn't gonna make us love that couple.After what you did to kanthony, half of us are only here for them and see if you do benedicts story well #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/36GHaTPhEGDecember 11, 2023 See more

There’s a lot of love for the Bridgerton cast and this family’s love stories, and fans really want to see what happens next. So, all this frustration is out of love. Personally, I’m right there with them. Season 2 of the show blew me away, and ever since it premiered I’ve been dying for Season 3. Now, we officially know that the wait between the two installments will be two years, which is a hard pill to swallow.