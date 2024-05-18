'CBS Reconsider': Bridget Moynahan Posted About Blue Bloods' Mid-Season Finale, And Of Course The Fans Can't Stop Commenting About The Cancelation

Among the shows ending and canceled in 2024 is Blue Bloods, which has been a primetime staple for years now. In 2023, the long-running procedural was confirmed to be ending after its 14th season, which is set to conclude later this year. Lead actor Tom Selleck is not ready to say goodbye, though, and neither are many of the show's fans. As people continue to hope that CBS will come to their senses and change their mind, fans had a lot to say after Bridget Moynahan posted about the mid-season finale.

Season 14 is being split into two parts, with Part 1 consisting of 10 episodes, while Part 2 will consist of eight episodes that will air this fall. The first portion has already come to an end, and Moynahan posted a sneak peek on Instagram ahead of the mid-season finale, which aired this past Friday. She made sure to note that it was the “last show until fall,” which makes the show's eventual conclusion feel even more real:

After Bridget Moynahan’s post went live, people were quick to take to the comments to lament the show's cancellation. Even though CBS’ top brass is set on the show ending, that hasn’t stopped dedicated fans from holding out hope. Many still don’t like that the show is ending, and others think it could do well on a streamer. Check out how faithful viewers reacted to Moynahan's sentiments:

Great show. CBS reconsider. So much poor quality television today and Blue Bloods is still high quality. - budbetsy

All these Bad shows for a short period of time doesn't compete with this Excellent show for a long period of time. #savebluebloods 💙 - byondcre8tive

I love this show, please don’t cancel. Can you see if Netflix, Hulu, Peacock etc? - ninerbaygirl

Say it ain’t so. Come on CBS how many of us need to implore you to NOT cancel Blue Bloods. Good tv is hard to find, don’t take away an amazing show like this.😢 - jaspersgrammy

Don't let it end! Best show! Love every character! - stgianna

It's crappy that [CBS] is doing this and they gave us less episodes too. I've watched this show since the beginning. It's still got so much to offer. - justshannonmarie

Clearly, Blue Bloods' cancellation is still hitting people hard, and I can’t say I blame them. The procedural has been a steady part of CBS’ lineup for 14 seasons now and, come midseason 2025, it’s going to be weird to not see it on the schedule. In the aftermath of S.W.A.T.’s second surprise uncancellation on the Eye Network, BB devotees are now more than ever hoping that the show will receive the same treatment somehow.

At the same time, cast member Donnie Wahlberg has fueled the fire when it comes to speculation oon the show's future. His on-screen dad, Tom Selleck, also doubled down on not wanting the show to end, pointing out that he’s not done and that much of the cast and crew feel the same. Theoretically, there is still time for the network change course and grant Blue Bloods a new season. At present, though, fans will just have to contend with the fact that the end is still near for their beloved family drama series.

Following the midseason finale of Blue Bloods, fans can catch up on episodes using a Paramount+ subscription, which provides access to all of the episodes. Season 14, Part 2 will also premiere on CBS this fall as part of the 2024 TV schedule.