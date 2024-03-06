As Rumors Suggest Blue Bloods May Not Be Canceled After All, Donnie Wahlberg Is Fanning The Flames

Fans were in their feelings when it was reported that Blue Bloods would end on CBS after 14 seasons this year. Needless to say, it’s seemed as though not many people are prepared to say goodbye to the long-running procedural. (That seemingly even includes lead actor Tom Selleck.) As far as we know right now, the plan is still for the second half of the final season to kick off this coming fall. However, rumors have been floating around, and they suggest that the drama series may not be canceled after all. That’s far from confirmed but, now, even cast member Donnie Wahlberg is fanning the flames of speculation.

Donnie Wahlberg – who’s played Detective Danny Reagan since Season 1 – has historically provided reasonable thoughts whenever there’s uncertainty about the show. That was the case when he discussed the budget cuts that hit Season 14 . With that, one would think that when Andy Cohen asked him whether Blue Bloods was in its final season, he would’ve just said a simple, “yes.” But, instead, he shared a very interesting thought with the Radio Andy host that might give BB fans a bit of hope:

Potentially. Allegedly, but there are rumblings, so we'll see what happens… It’s beloved.

Per the interview excerpt (which was shared on YouTube ), the actor isn’t ready to say that this is the end of the road for the Reagan family. He’s not the only person who seems to feel that way either. Fellow series alum Gregory Jbara also shared some optimistic sentiments on the subject while appearing on the Think Big Podcast . Fans may not want to get too ahead of themselves just yet. However, Donnie Wahlberg’s latest comments certainly do suggest that the show may not be on its way out.

Arguably one of the biggest reasons why many have been unsure about Blue Bloods’ conclusion is due to comments made by Tom Selleck. Earlier this year, Selleck suggested he’s not ready to send off the show just yet. He specifically said that he’s “not counting the days so I can do something else” and still enjoys the work. Sources later alleged that Selleck’s comments were motivated by his desire to keep his paycheck, though that assumption should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Regardless, it’s clear that he’s not keen on retiring the role of Frank Reagan.

Any notion of the show earning yet another season isn’t really that wild. The Eye Network could definitely change course and greenlight more episodes. Of course, that theoretical decision would likely depend on just how many people tune in for what’s currently being considered its send-off season. We’ll just have to wait and see how that all plays out. But, in the meantime, I wouldn’t be surprised if Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck and more of the cast and crew continue to keep the faith regarding the “beloved” police drama’s future.