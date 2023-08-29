As Britney Spears Allegedly Hires New Staff Amid Divorce, Insider Drops Claims About Sam Asghari’s Career Moves Following Split

In the aftermath of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s highly publicized break-up , the pop star was rumored to be struggling with suddenly only her lawyer and her manager around to help her with day-to-day living. That semi-impairment seems to have been addressed by Spears hiring on new staffers who will presumably aid in helping her transition back into bachelorette life. On the flip side of things, it looks like Sam Asghari has been coping with the impending divorce by focusing on his family, while also honing his future goals, which include getting in front of TV and movie cameras on a more regular basis.

When Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first met for one of her music videos, he was a model and former college football player making his mark as a fitness trainer in Los Angeles. Over time, he started tapping more into his skills as an actor, landing small roles in critically acclaimed premium cable comedies such as Black Monday and Hacks. And it appears as if he wants to stick to developing those talents, as TMZ reports he’s planning on seeking out more acting opportunities when the right time arises.

Now obviously isn’t an ideal time for such goals, and not just because of any personal issues regarding the divorce. The SAG-AFTRA strike and WGA writers strike have essentially brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, with possibly hundreds of TV and film projects facing delays and shake-ups. But whenever those issues are resolved, which will hopefully be sooner rather than later, it sounds like Asghari’s followers could see him popping up more and more. That said, he doesn’t currently have any upcoming projects lined up.

However, even after the strikes were both in motion, Sam Asghari did have an on-screen role in Taylor Sheridan’s latest non-Yellowstone drama, Special Ops: Lioness, which is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription . And he’s got an action-comedy project that has reportedly already been filmed, Grand Death Lottery, which features such excellent co-stars as John Cena, Simu Liu, Seann William Scott, and Awkwafina, to name a few. But it’s not clear when that movie will be making its way to our eyeballs.

In the meantime, Asghari is reportedly spending his time helping to take care of his mother Fatima Asghari in Los Angeles. She was involved in some kind of a major accident as July came to a close, and had to be taken to the emergency room at the time. She apparently made it through that incident with non-life-threatening injuries, and has been recovering from the hospitalization at home in recent weeks, but is said to still need the extra help around the house, which is where her son comes into it.

All things considered, Sam Asghari seems to be handling things fairly well, and apparently has the Doberman Porsha to keep him company, as it was agreed he'd get to keep that dog, while Spears took custody of the other four that they shared. Meanwhile, the Crossroads star has reportedly been a bit worse off, not that one could tell from her continued habit of posting dance videos. Here's hoping her new staffers help keep things centered on her end as the divorce proceedings get finalized.