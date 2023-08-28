Amidst Separation, Britney Spears Dropped 4 Videos Of Herself Dancing In The Same Bodysuit: 'Naughty Revelations'

Britney Spears is going to comment on things when she feels like commenting, and she’s going to keep her mouth shut when she’s not interested in addressing something. That’s been her modus operandi since her conservatorship ended, at least from a social media perspective, and that’s why it shouldn’t surprise anyone that, despite a flood of rumors about her ongoing divorce, the Princess Of Pop used her Instagram this weekend to drop four dance videos that didn’t include a single mention of her break-up.

The four videos in question all feature the pop star dancing up a storm in a leopard print bodysuit. In each, she shows off a variety of fun moves and seems to be enjoying herself. The first two only contain emojis of the Mexican flag as a caption, while the third calls out N.E.R.D., which is the backing track for her dancing. The fourth is by far the wordiest of the bunch and uses the phrase “naughty revelations” and says it’s in remembrance of her name. You can check out that post below…

A lot of celebrities have extremely polished social media pages. Everything they post seems to be carefully chosen in consultation with a professional, and it’s all to invoke a certain image. That’s not Britney Spears. She’s going to post whatever she wants, whenever she wants. Sometimes that means she'll go weeks without posting. Other times it means she'll post seven times in one day. Sometimes she'll post three or four versions of very similar content in quick succession. One time she even posted the same nude six times.

The most popular of her four recent posts was the first one, which did almost 200,000 likes. The still shows Spears with a big smile on her face, and it gave fans the first look at her bodysuit, which turned more than its share of heads. You can check out that post below…

As for Spears’ divorce, there haven’t been many recent updates. News first broke that the two were separated and headed to court in mid-August. Both parties confirmed publicly that the relationship didn’t work out, but neither addressed the why behind the separation. Rumors initially swirled that he accused her of cheating and/ or accused her of letting an employee film her naked, but after that, we got some stories about him allegedly being gone for long periods of time and abandoning her. There’s also been a lot of chatter about whether he’ll challenge the prenup, but at this point, it’s unclear how that’ll shake out.

Regardless, it’s clear from these videos Spears is back to simply living her life. I suspect we’ll see a lot more of this as the divorce proceedings go on in the background. She’ll likely not comment on what’s going on publicly, but if this case ends up going to trial, expect it to be a media circus akin to what we saw with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.