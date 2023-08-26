Britney Spears Continues Moving Forward With A Brand New Team After Sam Asghari Split

Much of the public remains focused on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari , as the two are reportedly heading for divorce after an alleged argument about cheating . The stars – who married in June 2022 – have since spoken out on their split. Meanwhile, sources have shared alleged details about Asghari and Spears’ respective new steps. When it comes to the pop singer, she immediately let her fans know that she’s planning on buying a horse sometime soon. More immediately, however, it would seem that she’s invested in some new members for her staff.

These new employees have been brought on board in order to help ensure that the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer’s health is well tended to for the foreseeable future. TMZ ’s sources claim she’s hired two staffers, one of which allegedly has experience when it comes to handling medicine. That person will reportedly have a number of professional obligations while under the songstress’ employment. However, above all else, their top priority will apparently be to make sure she’s taking her necessary medications and remaining healthy.

Representatives for Britney Spears herself have yet to confirm these purported hirings. Though it would theoretically make sense that she’d want to hire new help at this point in her life. With her latest marriage ending soon, Spears could hypothetically want to use the occasion to wipe the slate clean in several aspects of her life. A strong support system could be invaluable for her, especially if the conflict between the starlet and her estranged husband was as contentious as people have been led to believe.

Per sources, the split was essentially set in motion after Sam Asghari allegedly approached the singer about cheating rumors that were swirling around her. Said claims couldn’t be verified at that time, though Asghari apparently believed them to be true. In the aftermath, some have also claimed that the Grammy winner attacked her spouse, doing him bodily harm. An insider has since shut down reports of violence and cheating. Nevertheless, Asghari did eventually move out of their home and for some time now, has been staying in an apartment – that his wife’s reportedly been paying for .

More on Britney Spears (Image credit: ABC/Vevo) Will Britney Spears’ Book Be Changed After Sam Asghari Split? Here’s The Latest

When Britney Spears spoke out on the divorce , she was candid, thanking fans for their support while also talking about processing her emotions. She opened up about how during many situations in her life, she’s had to put on a brave face. In her own words, “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long…” In spite of all that, Spears also says she’s “actually doing pretty damn good” right now. Her hubby also addressed the split on social media, saying that they’d both “hold onto the love and respect we have for each other” even though they’d decided to end their “journey together.”

Plenty of questions continue to circle around their legal proceedings, though. The two have a prenuptial agreement in place, though there’s a chance the Dollface alum could still receive a pay out . His lawyers have filed divorce papers that include a request for spousal support, which weren’t part of the terms for agreement. That represents a challenge to the prenup, which includes a confidentiality clause that prevents the actor and model from publicly sharing the details of his life with the “Circus” performer. If that challenge is successful, the provision would be voided, in which case the entertainer could pay her soon-to-be-ex-husband not to speak.

Much of that is conjecture at this point, as there are a few possible ways in which this can all play out. It’s possible that official updates from either Britney Spears or Sam Asghari’s legal teams could arrive sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Spears’ current team, including manager Cade Hudson and lawyer Matt Rosengart, are allegedly seeking to keep her busy. Sources say one of the ways in which she’s doing so is by working on music. While we can’t say with complete certainty just how she’s spending her time, one can only hope Spears is healthy and has folks around to provide support however needed.