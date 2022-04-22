Britney Spears Apparently Keeps A Picture Of Brad Pitt In Her Closet, And Fiancé Sam Asghari Hilariously Called The A-Lister Out

Britney Spears’ future looks bright when it comes to her relationship with Sam Asghari, as the two got engaged back in late 2021 and are now expecting their first child together . Now, Asghari has shared another look at their personal lives together, which involves something that his fiancée keeps in her closet: a shirtless photo of none other than Brad Pitt, and he had the best reaction to it.

Sam Asghari took to Instagram to reveal that Britney Spears has a framed photo of Brad Pitt from his well-spritzed Thelma & Louise days missing his shirt in her closet. With Spears giggling in the background, he said:

We got a huge problem. My girl got a picture of – who’s this? Brad Pitt. The one and only Brad Pitt, in her closet. You don’t think I can do this? You don’t think I can do this? ‘Now, Simon says everybody down on the floor. If you don’t lose your head, you ain’t gonna lose your head.’ I’m ten times better than that guy!

He may not be destined to be the next A-lister Hollywood actor on par with Brad Pitt, but Sam Asghari did a commendable job dropping lines from Pitt’s character in Thelma & Louise! Britney Spears was laughing and commenting a lot more than Geena Davis’ Thelma was in that movie, and it makes for a very fun video. Asghari is even wielding a hair dryer and wearing a cowboy hat while shirtless, just like J.D. in the movie!

Sure, he’s wearing a pink cowboy hat that looks like it might actually be Britney’s as opposed to the real cowboy hat that Pitt wears in the movie, but I’ve already rewatched Sam Asghari’s clip more times than I’ve seen Thelma & Louise, and the video has already gained more 500,000 views at the time of writing after just a day online. A+, Sam Asghari! Take a look for yourself:

While Sam Asghari reenacting Brad Pitt’s shirtless scene from an iconic movie is something new, Britney Spears’ crush on the actor is not. Back in 2016, she shared on The Today Show that he was her first celebrity crush, and she has mentioned him on and off over the years. Why shouldn’t celebrities have celebrity crushes of their own? Asghari certainly doesn’t seem to genuinely have any issues with it, since he was willing to be silly on social media about it. Talk about an adorable way to call her out!

Based on Britney’s giggles and commentary about “the one and only,” she was all-in on Asghari’s impression of Pitt in his Thelma & Louise days. The video may be less than half a minute long, but it’s a cute window into their lives, and it's nice to be able to see that she continues to be happy in her post-conservatorship life .