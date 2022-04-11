Britney Spears Reveals She's Pregnant For Fiancé Sam Asghari In Surprising Post
By Nick Venable published
The former pop star's new fam is growing even bigger.
Just when you thought Britney Spears' personal life might start to become slightly less hecitic and headline-friendly, now that she's months into her post-conservatorship freedom, the former pop star has unveiled some rather fabulous news: she's pregnant! That's right, Spears shared that she's expecting a bundle of joy with her fiancé Sam Asghari, and she was understandably a whirlwind of emotion when sharing the news with fans.
Britney Spears took to her social media platform of choice, Instagram, to spring the surprising update on her millions of fans, first explaining the funny story behind the discovery.
- I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!
Losing one's vacation physique can certainly be a bummer, although it's definitely less disappointing once it becomes clear there's a whole other person growing inside. Gotta love Sam Asghari's attempt to squash any worries by saying she was food pregnant, which doesn't quite seem like hard medical science.
Check out Britney Spears' full post below, which is as candid as everything else we can expect from her at this point.
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
For what it's worth, Spears' post has caused some confusion amongst fans and commenters, as her "food baby" comments sparked some to believe that she just offered a very flowery way of saying she gained weight. But it seems clear from the context, the pregnancy test, the talk of perinatal depression in her previous pregnancies and more that she is definitely set to have another beh-beh down the line.
Congratulations to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on the great news, and here's hoping everything goes as smoothly as possible during the next nine months. Which would certainly mean no more feuds with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and not dealing with any legal petitions from her mother Lynne Spears
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.