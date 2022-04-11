Britney Spears Reveals She's Pregnant For Fiancé Sam Asghari In Surprising Post

Just when you thought Britney Spears' personal life might start to become slightly less hecitic and headline-friendly, now that she's months into her post-conservatorship freedom, the former pop star has unveiled some rather fabulous news: she's pregnant! That's right, Spears shared that she's expecting a bundle of joy with her fiancé Sam Asghari, and she was understandably a whirlwind of emotion when sharing the news with fans.

Britney Spears took to her social media platform of choice, Instagram, to spring the surprising update on her millions of fans, first explaining the funny story behind the discovery.

I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!!

Losing one's vacation physique can certainly be a bummer, although it's definitely less disappointing once it becomes clear there's a whole other person growing inside. Gotta love Sam Asghari's attempt to squash any worries by saying she was food pregnant, which doesn't quite seem like hard medical science.

Check out Britney Spears' full post below, which is as candid as everything else we can expect from her at this point.

For what it's worth, Spears' post has caused some confusion amongst fans and commenters, as her "food baby" comments sparked some to believe that she just offered a very flowery way of saying she gained weight. But it seems clear from the context, the pregnancy test, the talk of perinatal depression in her previous pregnancies and more that she is definitely set to have another beh-beh down the line.

Congratulations to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on the great news, and here's hoping everything goes as smoothly as possible during the next nine months. Which would certainly mean no more feuds with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and not dealing with any legal petitions from her mother Lynne Spears