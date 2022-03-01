Britney Spears Shares Engagement Ring And Nude Beach Vacation Photos, And Paris Hilton Had A Classic Response

Britney Spears may not have performed since 2018, but the longtime pop star is definitely deserving of a break. Over the last several months, she’d been embroiled in an ongoing court case to get her conservatorship rescinded. After successfully doing this, she’s made moves from getting engaged to selling her longtime property, and also enjoying freedoms like driving again. Now, after all that, she’s taking a break and on vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari where she's seemingly having the time of her life, showing off her engagement ring, laying around on the beach naked, etc. Of course, Paris Hilton had some thoughts.

First of all, Ms. Spears’ delightful vacation began with a plane ride. Whilst on the plane, she showed off her huge ring from Mr. Asghari, to whom she got engaged back in November of last year. Though the two had decided to take a trip to celebrate his birthday, she definitely kicked it off with the ring he’d gotten her to signify their shared love.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

If you’ll note, Spears has the ring on her right hand, but her fiancé responded on the Instagram post, “It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules!” So, there you have it, folks. Next stop, they made it to the beach, where Britney Spears fully basked in the sunlight. This is where Paris Hilton comes in.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

The post above is one of three posts where Britney Spears opted to really make sure her tan was even. The ‘...Baby One More Time” singer's images caught the eye of heiress and reality star Paris Hilton, who has been known to go all out on a vacation or two herself. This time around on the post above she marked “Sliving,” and indeed it does look like the singer is living her best life.

In a separate post Comments by Celebs also caught Paris Hilton throwing back to her iconic quote to celebrate the vacation as well, because of course she did.

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) A photo posted by on

Perhaps my favorite comment about Britney Spears’ big beach adventure came from voice actor and musician Rosie Okumura, who noted “It’s Britney, beach.” I’ll take an “it’s hot” comment any day, but she may have you there, Ms. Hilton. Meanwhile, Spears is just getting her vacation started, so I assume this is only the tip of the iceberg with these sorts of posts.

To note, this isn’t the first big trip Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have taken as a couple. She two were actually already jet-setting around earlier in 2022 when they went to Maui and also lived the beach life for a few days. There should be plenty more jet-setting in their future, so stay tuned.