Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Both Seen Without Wedding Rings As Singer Vacations With Her Manager

Britney Spears is no stranger to the rumor mill, and well-meaning fans seem to constantly scrutinize every detail of her life. Whether it’s her nude social media posts , her dancing or her house, many are curious about exactly what is going on in the pop icon’s life. Lately it’s her marriage to Sam Asghari that fans are concerned about, as Spears hit the beach in a cheeky bikini with manager Cade Hudson. And after the singer and her husband of 10 months were both seen without their wedding rings, that speculation only continues to grow.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail , the “Hold Me Closer” singer appeared without her wedding band as she exited a vehicle to board a private plane on March 28. Her bare finger can also be seen in one of the videos she posted to Instagram of her and Cade Hudson striking some poses and being silly on the plane:

Comments have been disabled from Brit Brit’s Instagram, so there’s no diving into all of the theories about why she’s vacationing with her longtime friend and not her husband, and all of the different reasons why she might have left her wedding ring behind. Only adding fuel to the fire was that the Daily Mail also reported that Sam Asghari was photographed running errands on March 30 without his wedding band.

This is not the first time Britney Spears’ husband has faced questions from fans about not wearing a ring , and from his own Instagram posts it seems like going ringless might be a normal practice for him.

These photos definitely aren’t definitive proof that there’s trouble in paradise for the longtime couple less than a year after their fairytale wedding . However, Britney Spears’ vacation sans Sam Asghari comes after some seemingly worrisome moments over the past couple of months.

There were reports in February that the fitness trainer was among loved ones who had scheduled an intervention for the singer to help with a substance abuse issue but that it did not go over as planned. That followed an incident in January, when she was seen on video storming out of a restaurant (though that was probably not unwarranted) and another occurrence in December, when Britney Spears became furious with a Jack in the Box worker who tried to console her when she cried in the drive-thru.

Sam Asghari and Britney did seem to be pretty loved up on his birthday earlier in March, however, when the “Toxic” singer smashed a cake into her husband’s face , and he has consistently defended his wife’s actions — even when he doesn’t agree with them — complimented her talents and dispeled conspiracy theories.

While we love to see Britney Spears living her best life on the beach, her fans certainly hope she is also happy in her marriage, and only time will tell if the couple really is in a rough patch or not.