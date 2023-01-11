Britney Spears’ Ex Is Rooting For Her, But Says The Conservatorship Was In Place For A Reason

Despite the fact that Britney Spears has been free from her conservatorship for over a year now, anyone who’s been keeping up with news/gossip on the singer will know that hardly a day goes by without her fans worrying about her safety and well being. They still have a lot of fears and conspiracy theories which posit that the nude photo-loving newlywed is still not really in control of her life. With the talent herself detailing allegations against her family that point to troubling potential abuses , her ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, has now said that he’s rooting for her, but believes she absolutely needed to be under that conservatorship.

What Did Britney Spears’ Ex-Fiancé Say About Her And The Conservatorship?

For those who haven’t closely followed the “Gimme More” singer throughout all of her decades of fame, it’s probably pretty easy to have forgotten about Jason Trawick. For a time, he was her agent, and they also dated, eventually getting engaged in December 2011, but announcing their breakup in January 2013. On a recent episode of Kevco, The Company Podcast (opens in new tab), the former agent (who also used to represent Spears’ long-time protective buddy, Paris Hilton , Taylor Swift, and several others) spoke about that time in his life, and when he was asked about whether or not he now wants her to be happy, replied:

Yes, of course. She has a big heart…Most people that big are no longer with us. I want her to prove everyone wrong. Did she need a conservatorship when I was there? I’ll be the first to say, yes. But, I was there from 2007 to 2012. Yes. I think she needed some guidance. And, I’m not saying just finances, but for therapy and stopping her from seeing certain individuals that were not great for her and to be in her life…We needed guidance so no one took advantage of her.

Trawick, who noted that while he was friends with her brother for about a year, he didn’t meet the star until he visited her on the set of Will & Grace while she filmed her guest spot , was briefly a co-conservator of his fiancée’s estate in 2012, but was removed from that job when they split. And, according to what he saw while being her agent and being involved with her personally for that handful of years, he does think that she needed to be placed under the (eventually controversial) court order.

The one time agent (who even played Spears’ love interest in her “Criminal” music video ), said that, while he can’t speak to how long her conservatorship should have gone on, that he’s glad it’s now ended, so that she can have “the opportunity to show the world whether she should have been [in it or not].”

Spears, of course, is still involved in legal action against her dad, Jamie Spears , for a number of shocking claims she’s made against him which revolve around his actions as conservator. When asked, Trawick also said that, for the time he was involved with the family, he does believe that her father meant well and that what he did came from the right place, “unless they prove he did steal money from her.”