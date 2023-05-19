Britney Spears Went Off On The Media, Her Dad And More: I’ve ‘Always Been That Girl At School Who Was Bullied’

After more than a week of what felt like incessant rumors, followed by a FOX documentary that examined her post-conservatorship life, Britney Spears finally decided enough was enough and took to social media to speak out. In an almost three hundred word message, the beloved pop star took aim at the media for mistreating her, TMZ for producing the documentary and her father for not protecting her. She said she feels like the girl who was bullied and laughed at in school but ultimately, she ended on a semi-positive message by quoting her great-grandmother and saying it’s a new day.

Let’s back up for a second and talk about what Britney Spears has been dealing with lately. For what feels like a few months, there’s been a steady stream of stories and rumors about how the pop star and her husband Sam Asghari have been having issues. They were both spotted without their rings and she went on vacation without him (although it seems like he was filming at the time). Those whispers have been on-and-off for a long time, but just over the last two weeks, we’ve also gotten rumors about Spears allegedly having to stay away from knives, rumors about her allegedly binging on Red Bull and staying up for days and stories about how much money she’s allegedly paid her lawyer. Add those to new marriage rumors and it’s been a near-constant swell of talk.

And then Fox and TMZ dropped a documentary about Spears’ life post-conservatorship. According to Britney, she didn’t even know most of the talking heads in the documentary and yet they were speaking about her life. Here’s a portion of her response…

These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so !!! My girlfriend called me and said “because I know you I was laughing at these men and what they were saying” !!! But she also said it was really disturbing how incredibly conniving and foolish it was !!! The media has always been cruel to me and most people probably wouldn’t even comment on it but I do think some people might believe this and I care !!! I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at !!! But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight !!! My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it !!!

Spears has, of course, had plenty of issues with her father since her conservatorship ended. She’s pointed the finger at her dad especially for running the conservatorship and even sued him for how much he allegedly paid himself for doing so. She’s also accused her mother and sister of letting it happen, among other things.

But it’s nice to see she assumedly still has some love for family members, as she quoted her great-grandmother near the end of her post. Apparently she once told Spears the key to happiness is to “forget every fucking thing that’s ever happened.” I suspect how much hope you take out of that quote likely depends on the circumstances of your life, but given the ups and downs Spears has experienced, as well as all of the time she’s spent under the microscope, it makes a ton of sense. She ultimately ended her social media post by saying it’s a new day. You can check it out in its entirety below…

Exactly when we’ll get to hear Spears’ full story is unclear. There’s recently been rumors that her long-awaited tell-all book was being delayed, allegedly because she spilled the tea on some affairs she had with A-listers and that was causing some legal concern. Whether that’s true or not, the singer should talk on her own time, whenever she’s ready, and given her legion of fans, millions will be there to listen whenever she does open up.