Kevin Federline Calls Stories About Him Saying Britney Spears Is On Meth 'Lies' As The Singer And Her Lawyer Also Comment

A number of rumors have been swirling around Britney Spears for some time now in regard to various aspects of her life. From her personal freedoms following the end of her conservatorship to her marriage to Sam Asghari, much has been said about the 41-year-old star. This weekend, however, a particularly concerning allegation arose. A wide-ranging report was published and included alleged quotes from Spears’ father, Jamie, and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline . Among the sentiments was Federline’s purported fear that Spears is using meth . The DJ has since referred to the stories as “lies,” and his ex and her lawyer have responded as well.

How Kevin Federline Reacted To The Alleged Meth Quotes

The story,which was published by The Daily Mail and The Sun, was derived from supposed conversations that journalist Daphne Barak had with Kevin Federline and more. It was reported that the entertainer said he was afraid that the “...Baby One More Time” singer was using drugs and had been “praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up.” Federline clapped back with a statement that was shared with TMZ , and he vehemently denied having made those claims. He also specifically called out Barak along with author/TV and film producer Erbil Gunasti:

It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heart ache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.

It was previously reported that Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears were indeed working on a project together and that Daphne Barak was involved. Said collaboration was said to be a book about fatherhood and, later in his statement, Federline acknowledged that his family did speak to Barak and Erbil Gunasti on multiple occasions. However, he also asserted that those conversations played out respectfully and were done “with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family.” He further chastised Barak for her reported “lies” and “attempts to exploit minors.”

The “A League of My Own” singer was married to Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007, and they share 17-year-old son Sean Preston and 16-year-old son Jayden. The two exes have had their share of ups and downs over the years, with the rapper even taking Spears to court in 2018 over child support. They also found themselves engaged in a feud near the end of 2022 over a bombshell interview that the former backup dancer did. It seems that in this situation, though, the 45-year-old star wants it made clear that he did not speak ill of his ex-wife. And Spears didn’t mince words herself.

What Did Britney Spears And Her Attorney Have To Say About The Lengthy News Story?

As mentioned, Britney Spears is active on social media so, after the story went viral, she weighed in with her own thoughts. The Grammy winner took to Instagram to condemn the rumors surrounding her health. Her response seems to suggest that she herself seems to somewhat doubt that her ex-husband and others would make such remarks:

The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad ... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that

She later added, however, that she finds it “sad” that anyone would go behind her back and fabricate stories. She also expressed hope that the alleged statements that were linked to K-Fed, her son Preston and more weren’t actually said. Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, denied the speculation as well and cited Federline’s statement while making his case:

Kevin Federline himself has now acknowledged the falsity of the story, asserting that it contains 'fabrications' and 'lies' about Britney. In addition to exploiting and making false claims about Britney, particularly regarding 'crystal meth,' the 'story' also exploits her minor children, which is beyond the pale. This writer also repeatedly sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, using her children as bait, which is outrageous. This was poor and shoddy 'journalism' even in today's era of clickbait journalism.