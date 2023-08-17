Amidst All The Divorce Drama, Britney Spears Updated Fans On Her Plan To Buy A Horse

With a divorce seemingly on its way and cheating allegations being whispered by unnamed sources, fans have been eagerly awaiting a public comment from Britney Spears. The Princess Of Pop, however, has proven over the last few years that she’ll only comment on stories she feels like commenting on, and she once again reminded fans of that yesterday when, instead of providing an update on her marriage to Sam Asghari, she dropped an Instagram post about her desire to buy a horse.

That’s right. Britney Spears wants to buy a horse, though that shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who follow her on social media. She’s a big fan of horses and even posted a video once with a caption saying she prefers them to people. She’s also dropped other pictures of her riding horses in the past, one of which she reposted for last night’s update, which let fans know she’s buying one, maybe two horses soon, and she already has the names picked out. You can check out her post below…

It remains to be seen what the next steps are for Britney Spears in her quest to buy a horse. She certainly wouldn’t be the first affluent person to buy one in the wake of a divorce, but as that sorta thing is outside the life possibilities for most of us, I hope she keeps fans updated throughout the entire process. I’d love weekly videos of her feeding the horse, working with trainers and in a perfect world, entering the horse into various races. Can you imagine Britney as an owner at The Kentucky Derby? You know her hat would be fantastic.

As for all the divorce drama, it’s a weird situation because no one involved has spoken publicly; yet, there are stories about the alleged break-up everywhere. After months of relationship problem rumors, Sam Asghari reportedly moved out of the house last week following a big, blow-up fight and officially filed for divorce yesterday. The story a bunch of outlets are repeating is that he accused the pop star of cheating on him, but it’s unclear whether there’s any truth to those allegations. Both sides have reportedly obtained attorneys, and there are already whispers that he might be trying to fight the prenup. Some sources are claiming he’s even threatening to reveal information about their relationship and Spears if his demands aren’t met, which sounds a lot like blackmail. None of that has been confirmed, however.

Far too much of what’s being reported is based on the speculation of unnamed sources; so, I’m going to hold off on commenting about what is true or isn’t true or who might be in the right or wrong. Instead, all I will say is that I hope Spears comes out of this with a new support system that can help her on her post conservatorship journey. She’s given fans so much joy over the years. Hopefully she’s able to get the resources that’ll help her find joy and stability for the rest of her life, whether that be by reconnecting with some of her family members or in some other way.