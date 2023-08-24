More Details About Britney Spears' Divorce Emerge, Including How Much She's Paying For Sam's Apartment And Who's Keeping The Dogs

Despite any and all goodwill previously shared and spoken about regarding their relationship, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ’s marriage came to a sudden halt this month over cheating allegations , and it seems like any hopes for things to stay 100% amicable eroded away quickly. The Special Ops: Lioness actor is rumored to be gearing up to challenge the prenuptial agreement that was drafted ahead of their knot-tying , and she’s reportedly trying to heed his intermittent requests so as not to cause further difficulties. The latest updates surrounding their split involve their four-legged friends and Asghari’s expensive new apartment.

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari’s Dogs: Who Gets Them?

As followers of the two celebs are well aware, Spears and Asghari were the owners of a handful of dogs, which were at the center of a quickly handled custody agreement, as the two did not have any children together before or during their 14 months of marriage. Of the five total dogs, Asghari came away with just one, Porsha, according to TMZ . That’s the Doberman that he’d initially bought for Spears in 2021 as a form of protection after a fracas over her housekeeper taking two of the pop star’s dogs to a vet, and then keeping them out of the home.

Britney Spears, meanwhile, came away with Sawyer and Hannah — her Australian Shepherd and Yorkie, respectively — and a pair of other smaller canines. While dog-lovers out there might feel like she came away with a better deal, it’s reported that both of them were pleased with the agreement made. Considering what’s been reported about Spears not having much of a support system around her beyond her manager and lawyer, those pups could likely be a key source of comfort for her during emotional times.

Why Britney Spears Is Paying For Sam Asghari's Apartment

Beyond the amicable dog custody agreements, it looks like things aren’t quite so hunky dory, in part due to the suspicion that Sam Asghari will aim to challenge their prenup, which in its current state leaves him without a divorce payout. Not only would the challenge possibly put her on the hook for a large chunk of change, but it would also reverse the agreement’s confidentiality clause that prohibits Asghari from sharing previously undisclosed details about Spears.

Thus, TMZ reports that Spears is aiming to sate Asghari’s wishes in the short-run, to dissuade things from going too far, with the idea that the pop star and her legal team will attempt to settle the issue by offering a one-time payday to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. In the meantime, Spears is currently footing the monthly bill for the new apartment that Asghari shifted his things into after moving out.

The model is said to be staying at one of L.A.’s most high-end apartment buildings, which is setting Spears back upwards of $10,000 a month, the price of a standard unit. And as expensive as that is, it’s apparently a steal, with Asghari working out a deal that has him living in an upgraded unit while still paying the base price.