Will Britney Spears’ Book Be Changed After Sam Asghari Split? Here’s The Latest

One of the most highly anticipated pop culture literary releases coming to the back half of 2023 is no doubt Britney Spears ’ memoir, titled The Woman in Me, which is finally set to hit shelves in October . While Sam Asghari has been publicly supportive of the book’s release, as well as Spears getting a chance to share her life story from her own perspective, the pair are now heading for divorce amidst an allegation-filled break-up that‘s been connected to rumors of cheating and violence . And fans eagerly awaiting the autobiographical release are no doubt wondering if and how the split will affect the book’s arrival.

At this time, Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me will reportedly make its way to bookstores and online retailers in its current iteration, and no plans are in place for the pop star to go back to the metaphorical typewriter to revise what she’d previously chronicled. As such, anyone who’s been anticipating the book to see what she has to say about her and Asghari’s break-up won’t find what they’re looking for here, as the text will remain the same as it was before their personal issues became too hard to handle.

According to TMZ , Spears signed off on everything in the book a week or so prior to the news going wide about her and Asghari. So at this point, she no longer has the right to request or demand changes be made to the text. That said, it’s not clear if she’s actually shown any interest in doing so in the days after the actor officially filed for divorce.

Regardless of what plans may currently be, there’s always the possibility for Spears to document the trials and tribulations of her divorce from Sam Asghari for a follow-up memoir. Time would obviously be a factor there, not to mention the potential success of the first effort. But it does seem like sales won’t be much of a worrisome issue.

It’s reported that presales for The Woman in Me have been on the rise even more than they were already, and that the spikes occurred after the divorce news broke. Sure, some of those people will probably be disappointed to see that the writing was finished before any of that drama came about, but they’ll no doubt still obsess over everything else in there.

Even if her break-up won’t be part of the tell-all, Britney Spears still has tons of behind-the-scenes drama to address within the pages of The Woman in Me. The mother of two has made no secret of how up close and personal her stories are in the book, saying she thinks fans will think she should have become the meanest woman in the world given all that she’s dealt with in her career and family life, from her relationship with Justin Timberlake to her controversial conservatorship.

The Woman in Me is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24. Meanwhile, you can catch Sam Asghari popping up in Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness, which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.