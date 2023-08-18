Sam Asghari And Britney Spears Have A Prenup. Why The Singer May Give Him A Big Pay Out Anyway

After six years together and a little over one year of marriage, Sam Asghari and Britney Spears are getting a divorce . The split was announced when the actor filed for divorce, and since then details have been trickling out about what’s to come. Most notably, Asghari reportedly signed an ironclad prenup that would keep him from any of the “Toxic” singer’s fortune; however, per new reports that may not be how things shake out.

What To Know About The Prenup Sam Asghari Signed

According to reports detailing the prenup, Asghari’s split from Britney Spears would reportedly include him being able to take personal property he owns, including items like clothing, cars, jewelry and other property. However, things that were not gifted like Britney would still belong to Britney, including the couples’ home in Calabasas. In addition, the agreement the actor signed would keep him from getting spousal support.

That’s not the most interesting bit to note though. Apparently, in this prenuptial agreement, the actor agreed to a “extensive confidentiality clause.” That would mean he can’t talk about anything that happened with him or his soon-to-be former wife. Nor can he talk about any knowledge of past events in her life he's heard stories about, etc. Yet a recent filing from his lawyer may be challenging that.

Why Sam Asghari May Get A Big Payout Anyway

According to a source who spoke with TMZ , Sam Asghari knows a lot about what is going on behind the scenes with Ms. Spears when she is not creating viral dance videos for Instagram. Right now, he’s legally obligated to stay mum about what he knows, but a recent legal filing from his lawyer may challenge that. On the surface, Mr. Asghari is asking for spousal support, which Ms. Spears would not have to provide given the current agreement in place.

Regardless, if his lawyer Neal Hirsh is able to successfully “challenge” the prenup, then what was signed in the agreement would fly out the window, and the door would be open for Sam Asghari to talk about… whatever. And that may not be something the singer would want.

Because of this, those who spoke to the outlet feel the singer’s legal team will just pay out to make the divorce challenge go away. So, despite the prenuptial agreement, Sam may be due a bit of a windfall in the coming weeks, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What Asghari's Rep Has Said On The Matter

After the report broke, Sam Asghari's rep said he was not threatening Ms. Spears with "exploitation" in order to get money. In a statement (via THR) Brandon Cohen said:

There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.

However, the divorce filing is still asking for spousal support and a payout could still be imminent.

In a separate bit of news, Asghari had been debunking rumors of marriage trouble earlier this year, and he was also the person who took to social media to confirm the split was happening. The actor and former model noted on his Stories that while things had taken a turn, he hoped the press would be kind to Ms. Spears.

After six years of love and commitment to one another my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.

So it doesn’t seem as if he wants the divorce to drag on, or for things to take a negative turn, either in the press or the courtroom. We’ll have to wait and see what happens next, but Spears has already seemingly moved on, and is planning to purchase a horse.