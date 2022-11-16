Britney Spears Opens Up About ATM Freedoms And How 'Belittling' It Was For Others To Make Purchases For Her
Britney Spears opens up about gaining freedoms after her conservatorship ended.
Britney Spears is reportedly worth a whopping $60 million dollars or more (though some of that lined the Spears family pockets during her conservatorship). This is after years of successful pop music sales, a stint on The X Factor on Fox, and a movie and TV career that includes The Mickey Mouse Club and Crossroads. Yet for years, she had no access to her funds. Someone was always on hand to make purchases for her, but the “Sometimes” singer recently got candid about her newfound “Free Britney” freedoms and just how "belittling" it was for others to make purchases for her.
In a lengthy Instagram post that also touched on Ms. Spears’ feelings about her mom and dad and working long hours for money she couldn’t even spend on her own, the pop singer got real about how it felt to note even be able to use a debit card.
This isn’t the first time the singer has opened up about freedoms she gained after the Framing Britney Spears documentary shed light on a conservatorship she’d been under for over a decade. Spears has shed light in the past about not being able to drive. She’s also spoken off about how even little things like going to a bar with her assistant. Spears has said she wasn’t even able to drink a glass of wine before her conservatorship ended.
Now, she’s explained that she got her first ATM card just a little over a year ago, also speaking out about how hard it was to not be able to spend for herself or even handle cash in the past.
As she noted, the singer hopes that most people have not had a taste of what it feels like to lose small freedoms. Since Spears’ conservatorship ended in 2021, the singer has been active on social media in ways that have felt authentic to her. She's also taken to social media previously to explain why she's opened up about traumatic moments, noting it all stems from not "being able to expressly openly" anything from her past with Jamie Spears and others.
This is unlikely the last time she'll take to Instagram to share details about her life during her conservatorship. It's been a long journey, but one that has resulted in dance posts and more from the popular singer.
Reality TV fan with a pinch of Disney fairy dust thrown in. Theme park junkie. If you’ve created a rom-com I’ve probably watched it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.