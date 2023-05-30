Britney Spears Reportedly Needs To Make A Huge Custody Decision ASAP

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline and his wife Victoria Prince would reportedly like to move alongside the kids later this summer. She was reportedly offered a job in Hawaii and the family would like to settle there, but in order to relocate, given there are underage children involved, they need Spears to sign some paperwork consenting. Or they need to go to court and have a judge sign off. They’ve apparently been trying to go that first route for awhile now, but as that has happened yet, they’ve reportedly decided to try another approach.

According to TMZ, the Federline family attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan fired off a letter to Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart telling him if they don’t hear back by Friday, they’re going to petition a judge to rule on the matter. They’ve allegedly asked several times without a timeline involved, but as that hasn’t netted any forward progress, they’re going with a more formal route. They apparently just need Spears to send over an email saying she’s fine with the move, but there’s been some kind of hold up.

Spears hasn’t spoken a ton about her kids publicly, but there have long been rumors of problems between Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston (17) and Jayden (16). They didn’t attend her wedding, and they supposedly haven’t seen each other in person in over a year because of some conflicts. That’s why The Federline’s are reportedly confident a judge would be willing to approve the move regardless, but they were apparently hoping they could avoid the court route and possibly any messiness.

Prince was reportedly offered a job in the sports department of an unnamed Hawaiian university and would like to take it. Apparently the family talked about it and all seemed excited by the prospect. Federline apparently can do some DJing and appearances there. Sean Preston is about to finish up high school and Jayden is reportedly planning to finish up remotely. Rumors are claiming they are all excited about stepping away from Los Angeles and the spotlight, given paparazzi interest in their famous mom. The family is reportedly hoping to move on August 1st.

TMZ claims their sources are saying Spears doesn’t have a problem with the move, but she hasn’t said that publicly. So, exactly where her head is at is unclear. She’s been dealing with a lot lately. A recent documentary dropped a slew of allegations about her mental state and personal life, and she also recently reconnected with her mother for what was, by all accounts, a really healthy and productive meeting. Throw in the question of where her kids are living, and it’s a lot. Even if she isn’t seeing them on a regular basis, she no doubt has feelings about a potential move given how much distance it would create.

Ultimately, I hope whatever happens is whatever is best for the kids. Through no fault of their own, their parents have been the subject of tabloid fodder for most of their lives. The intensity has quieted down around their dad quite a bit since he got remarried and started living a much quieter life, but if anything the pressure on their mother has only magnified, as she can’t even go out to eat without it being a huge story. Hopefully whatever happens here helps lead to them living a life they have more control over.