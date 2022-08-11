After Very Critical Social Media Posts Involving Kids, Both Britney Spears And Kevin Federline Changed Course

Both Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline dropped social media posts yesterday further pulling back the curtain on the problems going on behind the scenes. First Spears posted a lengthy Instagram message addressing the problems she has been having with her kids and accusing them of ignoring her when they used to come over to her house. She also accused the Federline family of having marijuana in the house. In response, Federline posted three videos covering two separate conversations that appeared to show Spears arguing with and lecturing their children.

Both posts were widely covered by media outlets and discussed extensively on social media. Upon further review, however, both parents have seemingly decided to change course. Both social media posts have been deleted, and it’s unclear what the next steps forward might be for the family or their two underage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who are 16 and 15 respectively.

Britney Spears has been very forward with her personal feelings since the end of her conservatorship, but for the most part, she hasn’t really spoken much publicly about her kids or her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Most of the reflections and sometimes accusations have been focused on her parents and sister, but that’s all changed over the past week after news broke that Federline and his family had agreed to an interview where they discussed Spears and her relationship or lack thereof with her kids.

The pop star and mother responded to news of the interview on her Instagram story and then in a follow-up Instagram post, but she didn’t really address the kids until another long post yesterday in which she said when the kids used to come visit, they would “go straight to their room(s) and lock the door.” She inferred this behavior was “hateful” and said she “can’t process how (she) dedicated 20 years of (her) life” to raising the kids.

She also touched on a wide range of other issues in the post including how she wishes this whole thing was dealt with privately, how there’s “more weed” in Federline’s house than “Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Puff Daddy combined” and how she had to keep her mouth shut about everything for years while she was in the conservatorship.

Spears’ post, which was later deleted, was followed several hours later by one from Kevin Federline that included two videos, broken up into three parts, which appear to show Spears, who was being recorded seemingly without her knowledge, having a heated back-and-forth. In one video, she seems to be arguing with her kids about how they need to treat her with more respect, and in another video, she’s seen lecturing one of her kids about not wearing shoes when it’s cold outside. The conversation then turns to ice skating and roller skating and the differences between them. Federline posted the videos along with a caption about how the family had agreed to share the videos together because the “lies have to stop.”

The videos immediately went extremely viral last night and were reposted in a variety of places. Reaction was also very polarizing with some social media users criticizing Spears for swearing and/ or having a heightened tone with her kids. Many others defended the pop star, saying she just sounded like a mother trying to get through to her kids and the real controversy was Federline posting them and making all of it public.

No doubt fans will continue to have their say on what’s going on with the situation, but ultimately, all that matters is the opinions of those in the family, especially the kids. It seems they’re content right now to move more of this matter behind closed doors, and that sounds like a healthy decision for all involved.