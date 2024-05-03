Britney Spears Posts Look At Swollen Ankle Injury Hours After Domestic Disturbance Incident At Los Angeles Hotel

Britney Spears may have put two big court cases to bed over the past week — settling with her father over final details of her conservatorship and finalizing her divorce from Sam Asghari — but the drama seems to be far from over for the Crossroads actress. Police and paramedics became involved after what was reported as an altercation between Spears and her new boyfriend Paul Soliz on May 1 at the Chateau Marmont, and the singer has now given fans an update, including a look at her severely swollen ankle.

The “Toxic” singer caused quite a bit of concern on Wednesday night, as witnesses were afraid Britney Spears was having some kind of mental episode, acting “out of control” in the hotel’s hallway and screaming, which led to an ambulance being called. The retired pop star downplayed the drama in a series of videos posted to Instagram as she showed off her badly twisted ankle:

Britney Spears explained in the video that she fell while trying to do a leap, and that the whole situation was blown out of proportion. In her words:

I really twisted my ankle last night. Like an idiot. … It’s so bad. Fucking idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau, and I fell. Embarrassed myself. And that’s it. Paramedics came to my door illegally, of course caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice. It is actually pretty bad, but shit happens.

In the caption of her post — which included a photo of her lawyer Mathew Rosengart — she also seemed to blame her mother for the most recent events, writing:

I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!

In a separate Instagram post , she said “the news is fake !!!,” possibly a reference to the alleged fight between her and her boyfriend or other claims regarding her behavior at the hotel. According to initial reports, a woman fitting Britney Spears’ description was said to be harassing and making threats against hotel guests and staff. Police arrived at the Chateau just after 10:30 p.m. but did not see anything out of the ordinary and left.

It was reportedly around 11 p.m. when the supposed altercation broke out between Britney Spears and Paul Soliz, with paramedics arriving around 12:40 a.m. to check on a possible “injured person,” as it was thought Spears might have some kind of leg injury. The singer was reportedly seen with a hotel blanket wrapped around her, crying and clutching a pillow as she spoke with paramedics. She did not go to the hospital, however, she did apparently leave the hotel with her security team, and without her boyfriend.

This incident comes just days after insiders gave contradictory reports on the state of Britney Spears’ finances. One source claimed the singer was close to “going broke” because of all of the lavish vacations she’s been taking lately, while another said she’s doing just fine and continues to bring in cash from sales of her memoir The Woman in Me . Hopefully all the drama that has surrounded Spears recently is not a “where there’s smoke, there’s fire" situation, and she is taking care of herself — and that ankle!