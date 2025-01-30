Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 Sent Another Two Celebrities Home, And I'm Super Bummed About One

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode "Duty and Resilience." Stream the episode with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

After an episode where the most dramatic thing was Cam Newton being accused of cheating, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test got back to culling its remaining celebrities. The most brutal reality series on the 2025 TV schedule took down two more competitors as Season 3 rolled on, and I'm super bummed to see one competitor leave.

While these latest exits lasted longer than the majority of competitors, it's always a shame to see people exit this late in the game. Here's what happened in the latest episode, "Duty and Resilience," and why one exit had me so down in the dumps.

Carey Hart And Kyla Pratt Left In The Latest Episode

Racer Carey Hart has talked about putting a lot of wear and tear on his body over the years, and it all finally caught up to him on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. He had to see the Chief Medical Officer following a hard fall during a challenge and was in pretty rough shape. An injury at the base of his ankle and a fractured hand resulted in him being medically withdrawn, which he was not happy about.

Kyla Pratt left later in the episode during a training exercise where the celebrities had to speed march up a mountain with added weight from stones in their rucksacks. While Pratt participated initially, she quickly found a staff member, said she would like to withdraw voluntarily, and made her way down the mountain with little fanfare.

Kyla Pratt's Exit Was Super Upsetting

Pratt had come too far to go out the way she did in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. She outlasted the stars of The Bachelor franchise and was just on the cusp of completing the program, so to see her throw in the towel on what I would arguably say was one of the milder challenges they've faced so far was a shock and upsetting to watch.

In Kyla Pratt's defense, it's easy to sit on the couch and judge when is and isn't the right time for a celebrity to go home. Some celebrities are there with specific goals in mind like Kayla Nicole wanting to be known for something other than being Travis Kelce's ex. It's entirely possible Pratt realized on that mountain she had nothing left to prove and was ready to head home and not be screamed at by the staff. It's still a shame she couldn't make it to the end, as someone who was rooting for her to see it through.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is still on Fox on Wednesdays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for the season finale to see who makes it to the end of the competition and who will fall just short in the eleventh hour.