Buffy The Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar Suggests MCU Star Should Take Over Potential Reboot

Rumors of a potential Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series have persisted for years now. While fans would probably love to see the entire cast reprise their roles, it's seeming more likely that a reboot featuring a new cast of young actors would be the way in which the franchise could find new life. While viewers may have mixed feelings about a new "Scooby Gang" making its way to TV, OG star Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn't seem to have a problem with it. As a matter of fact, in the midst of this current lull on reboot news, Gellar has shared a great suggestion for her Buffy replacement, and it's an MCU star.

The Buffy icon gave her opinion on who should be the next Chosen One when she was interviewed for the retrospective book, Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts (via ComicBook). When it comes to a potential new lead, the actress would love to see a Spider-Man star take the reins:

I vote Zendaya.

It sounds like Sarah Michelle Gellar is Team Zendaya, and it's honestly not surprising that she would be at the top of Gellar’s list. It goes without saying that the former Disney Channel star is one of Hollywood’s hottest stars right now. However, the actress also has plenty of young adult productions. Aside from playing MJ in the Spider-Man films, she's also played Rue in HBO’s Euphoria and won an Emmy for her role as the struggling teenage addict. She's also proven to be skilled from a physical standpoint, as her roles in films like The Greatest Showman prove.

The only obstacle to the actress becoming Sunnydale's newest protector is her increasingly busy work schedule. Besides returning for Euphoria Season 3, the actress is playing a big role in Dune Part 2 and is set to headline a Ronnie Spector biopic, amid other upcoming projects. Doing a TV series, especially one like Buffy, would be incredibly time-consuming, and the stars would truly need to align for her to be able to sign on for such a production.

When it comes to whether she could return as the lead in a reboot, Sarah Michelle Gellar has been clear about her Slayer status. When news of a revamp surfaced, Michelle Gellar stated that she felt her vampire-slaying prime had passed, as she felt the character’s world was centered around adolescence. That doesn’t mean the character isn’t far from the Scooby-Doo alum's mind, though, as she penned a powerful tribute to Buffy Summer on the character's 40th birthday. She further showed her affinity for Summers when she recently joined her co-stars in celebrating the cult classic’s 25th anniversary.

For now, Zendaya becoming a Chosen One is only a suggestion, there hasn’t been any word on when or if a reboot will happen. While viewers wait for updates, they can check out all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which are available to stream if you subscribe to Hulu or have an Amazon Prime membership.