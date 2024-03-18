Surprise, Caitlyn Jenner And Lamar Odom Are Reuniting For A Project, And It Even Nods To Keeping Up With The Kardashians

After Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended with 20 seasons on E!, the famous family eventually made the move to the streaming realm with The Kardashians. Not every cast member made the jump to the new show, however, with Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom among those not to return. Since then, the two former athletes have been on different paths and have engaged in a number of ventures. Now, in a surprising turn of events, Odom and Jenner are reuniting for a brand-new project. And it even nods at their tenures on KUWTK.

The former in-laws are reportedly joining forces to produce a podcast that revolves around athletics. Per TMZ , the show will examine what goes into being the best at a sport and, in doing so, it’ll offer a unique perspective on the matter. The two will also be joined in this venture by their co-host, Zach Hirsch. What may really grab prospective listeners’ attention, though, is the name that the group has chosen. The podcast is called Keeping Up with Sports, which is, of course, a play on the reality TV show the lead hosts appeared on for years.

I’m honestly not sure that I had this on my bingo card for 2024. Nevertheless, it’s relatively on-brand for the two stars. As previously mentioned, they’re both noted athletes in their own rights. Caitlyn Jenner – who was once Lamar Odom’s stepfather-in-law when he was married to Khloé Kardashian – competed in decathlons and won a gold medal at the 1976 Olympic Games. Odom is a veteran NBA small forward, who most notably played seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and won two championships with the franchise. So, on paper, these two seem like a solid fit for such a project, no matter how random it might appear at first glance.

Caitlyn Jenner was married to Kris Jenner for 24 years, before they divorced in 2015, and was a main cast member on KUWTK for its first 13 seasons. Lamar Odom married Khloé Kardashian in 2009 and, during their marriage, he appeared on the family’s flagship series and the spinoff, Khloé & Lamar. Odom experienced a number of health and legal issues during the marriage and at one point even fell into a coma due to drug use . After his recovery, the couple divorced in 2016.

Although sports talk will surely make up the bulk of the conversations on the upcoming show, some may wonder if details from the hosts’ personal lives might crop up. It’s certainly possible that details from their lives with the Kardashian-Jenner family could be mentioned here and there. However, I’d be very surprised if that became a crux of the program. In all honesty, as a sports fan, I’m more curious about what they have to say about their careers and those of others.

It looks like they’re set to start the show on a deep note as well, as the first guest has already been revealed. They welcomed boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard for their inaugural installment and, as seen in a preview clip, Leonard got candid about experiencing sexual abuse. Fellow boxer Zab Judah, Jackass alum Steve-O and even Amber Rose are among the others that’ll be stopping by the program, which is set to debut in a few weeks.

Keeping Up with Sports could indeed prove to be interesting, and I remain curious about what Caitlyn Jenner, Lamar Odom and co. have in store. I’m sure that, at the very least, reality TV fans might also listen in, if only to get a small nugget or two on the Kardashian clan.