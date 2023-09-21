Kim Kardashian Seemingly Got Dissed By Caitlyn Jenner In Her New Doc, But Not So Fast

The Kardashian-Jenner family is definitely not without its critics, but when it comes to the relationships within the family, it seems they mostly keep their squabbles out of the public eye. It’s for that reason that recent comments from Caitlyn Jenner raised some eyebrows, when she appeared to call Kim Kardashian “calculated” in her pursuit of fame in the preview for the upcoming docuseries House of Kardashian. Many saw this as big-time shade thrown at her former stepdaughter, but that may not be the case.

House of Kardashian is a three-part series coming to Sky TV in October that will look at the reality TV family dynasty, their rise to fame and the costs that came with it. Several people within the Kardashian-Jenners’ inner circle are said to have participated in the series, including Kris Jenner ’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner. In a trailer for House of Kardashian, Caitlyn says:

Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are well-known for finding ways to keep their family’s name in the headlines, and the preview certainly makes it sound like Caitlyn Jenner is ready to spill the tea about her family. Honestly, nobody likely has more to spill than Kris Jenner’s former spouse, as Caitlyn witnessed their rise to fame first-hand on Keeping Up with the Kardashians before becoming largely estranged from some of the family members in recent years .

However, according to TMZ’s sources, Caitlyn Jenner did not intend to diss her former stepdaughter with her use of the word “calculated.” That comment was part of a larger conversation in which she allegedly spoke proudly of Kim Kardashian, the insider reports, and that message has apparently been relayed to the SKIMS billionaire.

The source continued, saying there was no negative intent from the former Olympian and that Caitlyn Jenner is proud of Kim Kardashian. In fact, she allegedly agreed to take part in the docuseries with the hopes of being a positive voice and defending the family. Kim and Caitlyn reportedly remain on good terms.

There’s certainly nothing new about productions taking comments from interviews out of context in order to drum up publicity for upcoming projects, and hopefully we’ll be able to see the full spirit of Caitlyn Jenner’s words when the docuseries premieres October 8.

As for the claim itself, I hardly think even Kim Kardashian would deny that she “calculated” her own fame. Kardashian has spoken openly on the family’s reality series about how much she loves being famous, and back when she was still just Paris Hilton’s closet organizer , she always tried to attract attention and frequent places where she knew there would be paparazzi .

The most infamous accusation when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s rise to fame is that she and mom Kris Jenner were complicit in the release of her sex tape — a claim that her partner at the time Ray J has maintained over the years. It was also learned that the infamous PETA flour-bombing was orchestrated by her team and, in fact, wasn’t carried out by anyone associated with the animal rights group.