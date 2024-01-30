Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates Son Lev's Big Wedding Day, And Her Gold Dress Is A Standout Look
Good as gold!
Candace Cameron Bure’s house got a little “Fuller” this weekend, as the family celebrated the wedding of her older son. The Great American Family star was overflowing with love for 23-year-old Lev Valerievich Bure and his bride Elliott, sharing several images from the festivities. While the actress’ husband and three children all looked stunning in their black formal attire, the mother of the bride stood out, shimmering in a gorgeous golden gown.
The day may have belonged to Lev Bure and his new wife, but the Candace Cameron Bure surely attracted plenty of attention in a textured gold dress that popped in the photos she shared to her Instagram page, as she stood alongside her black-and-white-clad family. Photographer Michael Derjabin documented the Bures’ big day, and you can see the actress' look amongst the images below:
Now that’s how you pull off a mother-in-law dress! It looks like a great time was had by all, with the pictures showing plenty of big laughs from the members of the wedding party — and the photographer even captured a tear or two being shed by Lev Bure at the sight of his bride-to-be. The Full House alum expressed such pride in the union, as she said in her social media post:
Candace Cameron Bure’s husband Valeri and 22-year-old son Maksim Valerievich Bure sported dark suits that matched the groom’s, and the bridesmaids — including 25-year-old Natasha Bure — wore long black gowns with flared sleeves. A video on the actress’ post shows her daughter leading the wedding guests in song (an appropriate choice, as Natasha is one of several celebrity relatives who has competed on The Voice). CCB’s caption continued:
Candace Cameron Bure was determined to start 2024 off right after a year of taking “punches” over her now infamous “traditional marriage” comments, and her son’s wedding certainly seems to be a good step in that direction. What better way to start off the year than by welcoming a daughter-in-law into the family? And it can’t hurt to look like a million bucks (or the equivalent in gold) while doing so.
