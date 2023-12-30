'I've Never Taken Those Types Of Punches Before': Candace Cameron Bure Gets Candid About Cancel Culture After Her Now-Infamous 'Traditional Marriage' Comments

Candace Cameron Bure, known for starring on Full House and its sequel series, has been through a few controversies as of late. After Cameron Bure signed a new deal to “develop, produce, and star” in GAF network projects, she said her new TV movies will feature “traditional marriage.” Now, over a year after her controversial comments, the star gets candid about getting mixed up in cancel culture.

While the veteran actress spoke at the time about how she’d impact the Great American Family network, she noted she wanted Christianity to play a role in her movies and to “keep traditional marriage at the core.” More recently, her sentiments have continued to make headlines, and she herself has referenced the noise. She was incredibly candid on an episode of The Candace Cameron Bure podcast, which was shared to YouTube. It was during the show that the eponymous host open up about the "challenges" they've faced:

There have been some recent challenges in my life that I have really not publicly discussed yet. If you read the news or certain types of weekly magazines, or even Instagram, you'll have seen my face pop up in multiple articles from last year and this year. And a lot of them are really negative. And I've never taken those types of punches before. I've taken punches before in my industry, but it was at a level I hadn't experienced yet, and it's been very challenging. It's been an ongoing challenge.

A lot of celebrities shared honest thoughts when the former Hallmark star’s LGBTQIA+-related comments made the rounds. JoJo Siwa, Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin, and more fired back at the GAF star for her sentiments. Hallmark stars Holly Robinson Peete and Jonathan Bennett also responded , asserting that people have the right to love who they love and are proud that their network has been making great strides towards inclusivity. GLAAD also issued a statement that cable and streaming networks should take note of the actress' comments. One GAF star, Neal Bledsoe, even left the network following the exclusion comments.

The former child star is clearly not oblivious to the backlash she’s received since making her comments. Candace Bure Cameron -- who didn't explicitly mention the debacle -- continued to explain the emotional toll the negative responses have had on her:

I think because I believe strongly in what I believe and lead with my faith, and I'm not afraid or shy or ashamed of it, I think that most people that don't know me well and personally think that my skin is a lot thicker than it is, and it's not. It’s not. It's gotten thicker over the years, but I'm still developing that as well. When I had a lot of these bullets kind of hit me in the last year or so, they’ve been a really big challenge to me personally, to my heart, to my character, to my relationships, to my jobs, all kinds of things.

Shortly after Candace Cameron Bure came under fire for her comments, she responded to the backlash , saying those who know her know she loves all people including those who’ve taken fault with her online. After receiving online criticism following her time on The View, Cameron Bure explained that her way of dealing with it was to take a pause to learn things from the other perspective before responding.

Cancel culture is a highly debated topic, one that many have strong feelings on. Some celebrities have spoken out against it. Among those to discuss it unfavorably are Roseanne Barr, whose titular show was axed after she made comments perceived as racist and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who made controversial comments about transgender individuals. On her podcast, Candace Cameron Bure continued to express the hurt she felt over being caught up in cancel culture:

I remember being so upset over it, because it’s like,, how do you recover? I'll just say it: cancel culture is very real, and they were trying to cancel me.

Aside from all of that, the former talk show panelist has explained what’s kept her going after the GAF backlash . All in all, she's found comfort in knowing she’s not alone in the midst of the situation. She’s also recommended that those mixed up in cancel culture find their community and lean on faith in order to get through it.