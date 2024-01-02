After Candace Cameron Bure Got Candid About Backlash She’s Faced For ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments, She Spoke About How She’s Starting 2024 Off ‘Right’

Following Candace Cameron Bure's controversial comments on traditional marriage after she switched from Hallmark to rival GAF in late 2022 she was met with a lot of backlash. However, the Full House alum has been trying to focus on other things in her life, such as her growing movie slate on her new home network. The actress recently opened up about the backlash she received on her podcast throughout 2023, and now she’s detailing what she's looking forward to in the new year.

As with any new year, resolutions are made, and a lot of them are about starting fresh and making things right with whomever or whatever. Bure is on that path right now. Although things might have been rocky for her last year, with tension in her Full House family and public fallout with Jodie Sweetin, she would much rather look toward the future with positivity, as she noted in her Instagram post:

Happy New Year!! I’m excited to see what 2024 has in store for us! I’ll be here to encourage you in your fitness journey, your Bible reading journey, your TV watching journey 😜 and so much more. First up: a jog, to start my new year off right with energy, positivity and movement! Next up: Day 1 of the reading and listening to the Bible Recap!! Join us in reading through the Bible in a year. Visit [The Bible Recap] with [Tara Leigh Cobble] for all the info! Thanks for joining me here. I want to learn and grow together with you!! ❤️🌱 #AlwaysYourBigSis

In the video Candace Cameron Bure posted, she shared that she had just gone on a jog, the first one she’s been on in a few years. She said she’s decided to add cardio back to her workout routine, and she is committed to doing 30 minutes of cardio two times a week. The actress also wished her followers a happy new year, and she promised she was going to keep posting to encourage them in whatever they are going to do this year, whether it be fitness, religion, or TV watching.

It seems that Bure is looking past 2023’s challenges and looking forward to starting over.

On top of her traditional marriage comments, her exit from Hallmark also turned a lot of heads. Many Hallmark stars opened up about her departure, with Andrew Walker admitting he thinks it was “just a good excuse” to cover up a different opportunity elsewhere. While she is not the only one to leave the network for GAF, her reasoning for her exit -- where she said she had to do what was right and that it “didn’t work out with Hallmark” along with her traditional marriage comments -- made a lot of people wonder.

As for the actress' future, she has seemingly been making up with Jodie Sweetin, having reunited at ‘90s Con in Connecticut and Florida last year with some of their Full House co-stars. Now that Sweetin and Andrea Barber are doing their own podcast, as well as Dave Coulier, maybe Bure will be able to appear on both How Rude! Tanneritos and Full House Rewind to give the fans an update about how they've moved forward after everything that happened in 2022 and '23.

For now, Candace Cameron Bure is looking forward to 2024 and essentially starting fresh. And along with her personal New Year's resolutions, she will probably have some GAF movies to help keep her focused, which will be part of the 2024 TV schedule.