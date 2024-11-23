Candace Cameron Bure Opened Up About Dave Coulier's Cancer Diagnosis: 'It Felt Very Devastating When Dave Called'
The stars of Full House certainly stick together.
Earlier this month, Dave Coulier was candid with the public, as he revealed his cancer diagnosis. The Full House alum is currently battling Stage 3 non-Hodgkins lymphoma and has begun treatment accordingly. Coulier has since received support from Candace Cameron Bure as well as other former co-stars Shortly after Coulier revealed the news, Bure shared a supportive message. Now, the actress is getting candid about her longtime friend’s health, including how “devastating” it was when she received the call.
It’s no secret that the cast and crew of Full and Fuller House have forged a family dynamic off camera. They’ve been through high moments, like marriages and child births. And, on the other hand, they’ve also seen each other through tough times, including co-star Bob Saget’s death in 2022. Considering their closeness, Candace Cameron Bure was apparently a bit shaken when she learned about the Joey Gladstone actor’s cancer diagnosis:
Dave Coulier has indeed been staying upbeat amid his health situation, and it sounds like the GAF actress is seeking to do the same. However, she also explained to Fox News that the news wasn’t all that easy to process in the beginning. The DJ Tanner actress initially had a hard time accepting what had come to pass. Later in her interview, she went on to reveal that moment that the reality of Coulier’s diagnosis really hit her:
While Candace Cameron Bure possessed those feelings, she’s now aiming to be proactive amid this situation. She and her co-stars have been finding ways to lend their support to their co-star and surrogate family member in various ways. John Stamos, for example, wore a bald cap as a way of standing in solidarity with Dave Coulier, who lost hair due to his treatments. While Stamos was criticized for his gesture, Coulier defended him. Bure also lauded her on-screen uncle and explained how she’s supporting the veteran comic:
For years now, Candace Cameron Bure has discussed her religious faith and how important it is to her. She’s talked about “going against the grain” while growing up in Hollywood as a Christian. Prayer isn’t the only way that she plans to help out her co-star either, as she explained that she also offered to help them in any other way that she can.
It’s absolutely unfortunate that Dave Coulier has to contend with such a medical situation, though it’s heartwarming to see his co-stars show up for him at this time. It’s a testament to the notion that the ties amongst the ensemble cast of one of the best TGIF comedies remain strong decades after the OG series ended. Let’s collectively wish Coulier, his wife, Melissa and those who are a part of their support system all the best.
You can stream Full House now using a Max subscription. All the while, you can also use a Netflix subscription to check out Fuller House as well.
