John Stamos’ Sweet New Years Message Shouted Out His Full House Co-Star Amidst Cancer Battle, And Candace Cameron Bure Also Reached Out
Even Elvis would approve of this display of chosen family.
As we wait for 2025 TV schedule to truly kick off, now feels like a good time to get into some of those sitcoms perfect for long binges. Full House feels like a no-brainer in that respect, as both fans and veterans of the ABC show continue to keep its legacy in mind rather fondly. Nowhere can that be better seen than in star John Stamos’ recent new years message, which saw him shout out co-star Dave Coulier, amidst his battle with cancer.
What’s more, fellow on-screen family member Candace Cameron Bure also reached out with her own best wishes for a happy and healthy road ahead. With Stamos taking to Instagram with a photo featuring his wife Caitlin McHugh and their son, the Spidey and His Amazing Friends star had this lengthy message of hope to share with the world:
Even if you aren’t a fan of Full House, it’s a beautiful sight to see a sitcom family actually keep the love going long after they’ve wrapped on their roles. John Stamos has been showing that love ever since Dave Coulier’s cancer diagnosis became public; which inspired stunts both heartfelt and silly.
The latter part of the spectrum inspiring Stamos’ bald cap show of solidarity, which cause a bit of a divide among the fans. What can’t be debated though are the continued well wishes from Coulier’s Full House family.
Not only supporting the Canadian funny man during his time of need, folks like Candace Cameron Bure have shown love to John Stamos and others in the process. Looking through the comments of that post, you can see the former Aurora Teagarden star had a very special message for her other TV uncle:
You don’t make one of the greatest TGIF comedies of all time by faking the energy needed to act like a family. That’s especially true when you take into account Full House’s initial eight season run, and Fuller House’s additional five seasons of wackiness on Netflix. The legacy cast of this legendary sitcom all love each other like an actual family, which only makes the enduring memory of such feats more powerful.
John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Dave Coulier are all headed into the new year with faith for better days ahead. And it’s hard not to want that for them, as reflecting their sitcom familial relations is as heartwarming as it was when they did it as the Tanners.
If you want to have a nice throwback marathon of Full House, you don’t need to believe in the milk man, the paper boy, or evening TV. Ok, maybe you need half of that last one, as using a Max subscription will allow you to revisit the Tanners everywhere you look for streaming entertainment. What time of day you decide to wood, er would, like to do so it totally up to you.
