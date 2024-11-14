See John Stamos And Candace Cameron Bure’s Lovely Messages To Full House Co-Star Dave Coulier After He Announced His Cancer Battle

The world continued to remain entrenched in wholesome Full House nostalgia vibes long after Netflix’s sequel series Fuller House wrapped up in 2020 , thanks in part to the cast members staying in the spotlight. Former star Dave Coulier has kept fans intrigued by the all-time TGIF fave ’s history by heading up the solo-hosted project Full House Rewind, but his latest update for fans sadly wasn’t so comedic, as the actor revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in October, specifically stage 3 non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

The message was definitely a shock to Coulier’s family, friends and followers, and in his interview with People , he shared that he’d actually revealed his somber diagnosis update with the bulk of the Full House clan via group message, saying:

I didn't want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out. [The response] was immediate. It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you're in great hands with Mel, but what can we do?’ It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We've been there for so many years for each other and it's pretty remarkable.

It's completely understandable that Dave Coulier would immediately reach out to former co-stars after talking it out with his wife Melissa Coulier. He apparently shared the news with John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Lori Loughlin, and Scott Weinger, as well as the show's creator Jeff Franklin.

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Support For Dave Coulier

Obviously those who were in the personal chat chimed in with personal messages to Coulier himself, but some also took to social media to publicly share support for the comedian. Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram Stories to share the following message over an interview clip of Coulier on Today. As she put it:

I love me some @dcoulier❤❤ We praying through this journey with him & @melissacoulier and are with him every step of the way. Candace Cameron Bure IG Stories

It's worth noting that Dave Coulier has reportedly been the most open to remaining friendly with Bure following the backlash the actress faced after making those "traditional marriage" comments regarding her then-new role behind the scenes at Great American Family. (Jodie Sweetin was also forgiving, but definitely defended the LGBTQ+ community all-around.)

John Stamos' Message For Dave Coulier

For many Full House fans, it's almost instinctual to thinking about John Stamos in the same breath as Dave Coulier, considering Joey and Jesse's friendship on the show carried over so strongly into the real world for the actors. So it likely would have been weirder if the current animated Iron Man voice actor hadn't posted anything specifically directed at Coulier's downer news.

My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all. John Stamos IG

Melissa Coulier shared her appreciation for Stamos in the comments of his post, with other supportive messages and replies coming from Everybody Loves Raymond vet Brad Garrett, the Full House Rewind podcast page and more.

Dave Coulier's diagnosis reveal comes a little less than three years after Bob Saget suddenly died in his hotel room after hitting his head in a fall. And fans like me are definitely hoping that the Out of Control vet will make it through treatments as happily and healthily as possible.

As an additional tidbit for Full House fans that isn’t quite so downbeat: Dave Coulier revealed in the latest episode of Full House Rewind that he now has a new co-host in the form of fellow sitcom vet Marla Sokoloff, who famously portrayed Gia Mahan on both the mothership series and its follow-up.

For those who want to relive the fun of Joey Gladstone's Popeye impression and more, Full House is available to stream in full with a Max subscription or a Disney+ subscription.