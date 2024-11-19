People Complained After John Stamos Wore A Bald Cap In Support Of His Full House Co-Star, And Dave Coulier Had A Swift Response

Dave Coulier – the actor best known for playing Joey Gladstone on Full House and its sequel series, Fuller House – recently disclosed that he’s been diagnosed with cancer. The fan-favorite actor is currently battling 3 non-Hodgkins lymphoma and, since he shared that information, he’s received support from John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure as well as other stars and various fans. Aiming to stand in solidarity with his friend, Stamos recently sported a bald cap, and that was met with backlash. With that, Coulier provided a swift response.

John Stamos took to Instagram this week to pay tribute to his longtime co-star amid his cancer battle. Famous for playing Jesse Katsopolis on one of the best TGIF shows and its spinoff and sporting sweet, black locks, Stamos sported a bald cap in several images he shared. In addition to sharing the pics, the Grandfathered alum also praised his good buddy for “handling this with so much strength and positivity.” You can check out the post down below:

Some fans expressed positive feelings over the Big Shot star's gesture. Yet there were others who took issue with it. Some appeared to question why the actor didn’t actually shave his head, while others accused him of being performative with his actions. Dave Coulier himself seemingly caught wind of the responses and ultimately penned a response that was shared to Instagram . He began his statement by saying that he was “sorry to see a bunch of negative comments” at the start of his cancer journey. Coulier added:

It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap — being a true loving friend and brother.

The veteran comedian then went on to say that he’s heard from a number of people who’ve been encouraged by how he’s sought to spread awareness about cancer screenings. From there, he declared his intention to “laugh in the face of adversity” as he continues to deal with his medical situation. The Muppet Babies alum also shared another reason why his diagnosis is so personal for him:

When I lost my sister, Sharon, my mother, Arlen, and my niece, Shannon to cancer, we tried to stay positive, and we made each other laugh through the worst of it. I’m choosing to spread the word about early cancer detection to help people. That’s just who I am. I wish nothing but love for all of you.

The Full House cast has shown over the years that they’re quite close. In many ways, they themselves have become a family in real life and have developed a bond similar to those of the characters they played. All have met up at conventions over the years, where they’ve regaled fans with behind-the-scenes stories from their hit shows. And, just a few years ago, they all came together to collectively mourn and pay tribute after the death of Bob Saget .

Regardless of how some people may feel about John Stamos’ way of honoring his friend, it seems that he and Dave Coulier are remaining close at this time. We here at CinemaBlend wish Coulier the best as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer. Fans can also stream Full House using a Max subscription , while Fuller House can be accessed using a Netflix subscription .