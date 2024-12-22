Candace Cameron Bure Knows Her Husband Doesn’t Like Her Christmas Kissing Scenes, But Pal Danica McKellar Reveals How She Handles Them With Her Spouse

Networks like Hallmark, Lifetime and Great American Family have really nailed down the perfect movie formula for those holiday rom-coms we love so much, and they almost always include a kiss at the end. With more of those sweet moments to come on the 2025 TV schedule, fans may be looking forward to seeing the characters fall in love before their eyes, but that kiss isn’t always so beloved by the actors involved — or their spouses. After Candace Cameron Bure talked about her husband Val not liking those scenes, her fellow GAF star Danica McKellar revealed how she handles them.

How Danica McKellar And Her Husband Get Through Kissing Scenes

The Wonder Years alum — who, like her friend Candace Cameron Bure, left Hallmark for Great American Family years ago and is “grateful” she did so — appeared in one made-for-TV Christmas movie this season, A Cinderella Christmas Ball. While Danica McKellar admitted to Fox News that she tends to fast-forward through the kissing scenes because her real-life Prince Charming “doesn’t like” them, she also revealed a different strategy:

When that part of the movie happens, I just kiss him.

Nicely done, Danica. That's definitely a great way to reassure your husband during those inevitably awkward moments. Candace Cameron Bure seemingly liked her idea too, as McKellar’s response reportedly evoked a laugh from her friend. The Full House veteran shared her own perspective after previously opening up about the backlash Val Bure received over his apparent discomfort.

Candace Cameron Bure Shares More Thoughts On Husband’s Feelings About On-Screen Romances

Candace Cameron Bure, who nearly quit acting years ago, has been married to her husband since 1996, and the conversation regarding her characters’ romances has been ongoing for quite a while. After opening up about the backlash she and Val Bure received from her saying he didn’t like seeing her kiss other men, she went further into it with Fox News, saying:

I don't think it's as comfortable for anybody — maybe if you're an actor married to another actor — it's just never comfortable to watch your spouse in the arms of someone, even though it's a peck or a kiss or anything. … We have those honest conversations. He's like, 'I don't really want to watch that part' and 'I don't want to put you through that.’ But ... we kind of worked through those feelings to a place where we both feel good and supported through it.

It makes sense that non-actor spouses might not have the same understanding of on-screen romance, simply because they haven’t done that. Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure, meanwhile, have been acting since they were children, and indeed, this was an issue that cropped up when Bure was involved in a love triangle on Fuller House years ago. Communication is key, it seems, but a little distraction a la McKellar’s method doesn’t sound like a bad idea either.