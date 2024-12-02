A Fan Asked Candace Cameron Bure If She Was Retiring From Acting, But There’s Apparently So Much More To The Story

Candace Cameron Bure has been a fixture within the entertainment industry for decades now, as she rose to prominence as a cast member on Full House (one of the best TGIF comedies ). She eventually became a staple on Hallmark, before leaving the network for GAF – where she continues to produce and star in movies. Apparently, though, something happened on one of her podcasts that had one fan on the alert in regard to her possibly retiring from acting. Bure eventually responded, suggesting that there’s more to the story.

As of late, the 48-year-old actress has been promoting her latest entry on the 2024 Christmas movie schedule – Great American Family’s Home Sweet Christmas. The former sitcom star just recently shared an Instagram post in conjunction with GAF, which included stills from the new movie. Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement, but at least one person asked if she is “really retiring from acting.” With that, the star shared this response:

No. The clip is misleading. There is much more to the conversation on my podcast!

As mentioned in the YouTube video, Valeri Bure has remained supportive of his wife’s acting career but, even so, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries alum has made changes to her relationship to Tinseltown. For instance, the Bure family left Hollywood , with LA native Candace Cameron saying that they “didn’t feel safe anymore” due to a lack of privacy. (Her daughter, Natasha, also left for Texas of her own accord.)

Despite all of that, fans should know that the Unsung Hero alum is very much still active when it comes to the entertainment industry. As previously mentioned, she co-starred in Home Sweet Christmas, which premiered this past weekend. Back in November, she also marked the release of another film she led called A Christmas Less Traveled. Candace Cameron Bure recently opened up about leaving Hallmark for GAF and, during that chat, she opened up about how much she loves being a creative force at the latter network. So, rest assured, as it seems that she has no plans to retire as of yet.

Those who’d like to check out the latest Christmas-centric movies from Candace Cameron Bure should check their local listings and remain tuned into GAF throughout the holiday season.