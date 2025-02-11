Forget The Little Black Dress, Candace Cameron Bure Rocked Silver On The Red Carpet, And It’s Giving Winter
It's perfect for the season.
Candace Cameron Bure has been staying busy, thanks to her various professional obligations at GAF. The move to a new network was hard for her initially, but she seems to be settling into her position just fine. When she's not working though, Bure is known to occasionally tear up a red carpet with a fresh look like her friend and colleague Danica McKellar. Just recently, McKellar who rocked a sequined minidress and was stunning. Now, Bure is rocking her own incredible dress, and it’s perfect for the winter season.
Last weekend, the 48-year-old actress stepped out onto the red carpet for the Movie Guide Awards. The little black dress has become something of a fashion staple, but Candace Cameron Bure subverted any kind of expectations by going with a silver ensemble. It was a truly shiny piece of work that the Full House alum sported effortlessly. Take a look at her outfit in its entirety down below:
The actress also took to her Instagram to show off the look. In addition to dropping several sweet snapshots, she also shared a lovely caption, in which she shouted out her stylists. Not only that, but she went on to share a funny but sweet summation of how she felt while wearing the dress:
Considering how shiny her dress is, I feel like a person would have to wear shades when looking at it in person. In all seriousness, though, I can't think of a better ensemble to convey the vibes of the winter season. I'd honestly love to see the former Hallmark star wear silver more often, as it suits her very well. I'm not sure whether or not she'd truly consider herself to be a fashionista, but I'd say she has great taste.
A silver dress and a cold plunge aren't the only ways in which Candace Cameron Bure has become somewhat synonymous with the winter season. She's, of course, also starred in her fair share of holiday movies set to the backdrop of winter. So, if you if you look at it from that perspective, this particular outfit is really on brand for her.
Aside from that, Candace Cameron Bure seems to be loving being on GAF, and not just because she’s been able to get all dressed up for award shows hosted by the network. In November, she opened up about her Hallmark exit, revealing she was excited to be on a network that was “more meaningful personally.” On top of leading movies on GAF, she’s also been producing faith-centered films. Needless to say she's forging a unique path for herself business-wise.
The veteran actress' GAF takeover doesn't seem to be slowing down, and I hope there's also no shortage of fresh looks from her moving forward. I'd imagine that she can rock just about anything but, after seeing this silver look, I'm hoping she continues to go with it. In short, Candace Cameron Bure should own this "disco ball" look!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Trading Luka Dončić To The Lakers, The Dallas Mavericks Had A Wild Reaction To A Fan Asking Someone Be Fired
There’s Been Rumors About Taylor Swift And Blake Lively After It Ends With Us Suits Dropped. But An Insider Shares New Reason Why She Was Missing From The Super Bowl Suite