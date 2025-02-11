Forget The Little Black Dress, Candace Cameron Bure Rocked Silver On The Red Carpet, And It’s Giving Winter

Candace Cameron Bure has been staying busy, thanks to her various professional obligations at GAF. The move to a new network was hard for her initially, but she seems to be settling into her position just fine. When she's not working though, Bure is known to occasionally tear up a red carpet with a fresh look like her friend and colleague Danica McKellar. Just recently, McKellar who rocked a sequined minidress and was stunning. Now, Bure is rocking her own incredible dress, and it’s perfect for the winter season.

Last weekend, the 48-year-old actress stepped out onto the red carpet for the Movie Guide Awards. The little black dress has become something of a fashion staple, but Candace Cameron Bure subverted any kind of expectations by going with a silver ensemble. It was a truly shiny piece of work that the Full House alum sported effortlessly. Take a look at her outfit in its entirety down below:

(Image credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The actress also took to her Instagram to show off the look. In addition to dropping several sweet snapshots, she also shared a lovely caption, in which she shouted out her stylists. Not only that, but she went on to share a funny but sweet summation of how she felt while wearing the dress:

WHAT A JOY last Friday night was 🎥⭐️ I was able to be with some of my favorite people to celebrate the [Movieguide] awards hosted by [Great American Pure Flix] [Great American Family]!! You can watch the Movie Guide awards on March 6th on Great American Family channel ❤️ and a big thank you to [David Robert Naumann] + [Lyndsay Zavitz] + [Erin Noel] for making me feel like the prettiest disco ball 🪩✨

Considering how shiny her dress is, I feel like a person would have to wear shades when looking at it in person. In all seriousness, though, I can't think of a better ensemble to convey the vibes of the winter season. I'd honestly love to see the former Hallmark star wear silver more often, as it suits her very well. I'm not sure whether or not she'd truly consider herself to be a fashionista, but I'd say she has great taste.

A silver dress and a cold plunge aren't the only ways in which Candace Cameron Bure has become somewhat synonymous with the winter season. She's, of course, also starred in her fair share of holiday movies set to the backdrop of winter. So, if you if you look at it from that perspective, this particular outfit is really on brand for her.

Aside from that, Candace Cameron Bure seems to be loving being on GAF, and not just because she’s been able to get all dressed up for award shows hosted by the network. In November, she opened up about her Hallmark exit, revealing she was excited to be on a network that was “more meaningful personally.” On top of leading movies on GAF, she’s also been producing faith-centered films. Needless to say she's forging a unique path for herself business-wise.

The veteran actress' GAF takeover doesn't seem to be slowing down, and I hope there's also no shortage of fresh looks from her moving forward. I'd imagine that she can rock just about anything but, after seeing this silver look, I'm hoping she continues to go with it. In short, Candace Cameron Bure should own this "disco ball" look!