Candace Cameron Bure Was Asked About Those Viral Traditional Marriage Comments, And She Explained Why Her Move To GAF Was 'A Really Hard Time'

Yes, we are still occasionally talking about the impact Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about traditional marriage had on her career. After her transition from Hallmark to Great American Family back in 2022, the actress said the channel would “keep traditional marriage at the core,” and that was met with great backlash. Now, after being asked about all that, she opened up about why that time was “really hard” for her.

During the final days of the 2024 Christmas schedule , Bure spoke with THR about the films she worked on this year and reflected on headlines she’s made over the last few years. That included her addressing that “traditional marriage” comment. After being asked about her words going viral in 2022 and her Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin’s issues with them , the GAF actress said:

It certainly is difficult when talking to media outlets. While we are grateful for media outlets that point people to our channels, there’s still always a risk because the answers can be written out of context. That certainly happened to me when moving over to Great American Family, and it was a really hard time, and to be misunderstood in that way was difficult.

There was an explosion of backlash after Bure made this comment. Jojo Siwa called her out , Hilarie Burton did too, and many others also shared their thoughts on the matter. People thought the comments were excluding LGBTQ+ stories on the channel, and GLAAD commented on her words , saying they were “irresponsible and hurtful.”

Amid all this, Candace Cameron Bure released a statement , writing that she loves everyone of any “race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully [her] with name-calling.” Then, a year later, she noted that she’d “never taken those types of punches before,” and all the attention and backlash surrounding what she said was “an ongoing challenge.”

Now, she’s moved forward, and she spoke about how Great American Family has grown in the years since this happened, explaining:

But what I will say is that we are a relatively new channel. This is only our fourth year in Christmas. Like any new business, you have your core demographic and what you’re looking for, and you’re going to produce the product that will best suit that audience. Most networks are not trying to be all things to all people. What really differentiates our channel from some of the other ones out there is that we’re not afraid to talk about God and God’s hand in our lives instead of fate or providence.

Bure has never shied away from talking about her faith, and her work at GAF centers around it greatly. It’s clear she’s passionate about it, and as she said, she wants to make films that focus on that idea.

Now, Candace Cameron Bure has been at Great American Family for years, and she’s established herself as a major star there – as she works as both an actress and producer. So, you can expect to see more movies from her and the network on the 2025 TV schedule , and as more news comes out about these infamous comments and everything that followed, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.