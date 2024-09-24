Candace Cameron Bure Is Giving End Of Black Bikini Summer Energy As She Tries Out A Cold Plunge

One of the big celebrity trends has been the ice bath /cold plunge over the last few years. Celebs like sci-fi star Katee Sackhoff have tried outdoor tubs and indoor tubs to chill out – figuratively, but also literally. The plunge is actually supposed to help release stress and tension in the body and improve circulation. Candace Cameron Bure is the latest celebrity to give the chilly pastime a whirl, and she’s giving black bikini summer energy. Or at least, end of black bikini summer energy.

It rained at my place yesterday and knocked some leaves that were already starting to slightly change color out of the trees. The sky is grey and dismal and flowering plants are starting to lose their blooms. Really, over the past few days it’s been the first time I’ve felt that fall tinge in the air, as well. So I suppose it’s fitting Bure is saying goodbye to summer with a cold plunge. Here’s her timidly getting in.

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

Honestly, she’s in side profile, but you can kind of see her gasping as she steps into the water. She also mentioned it's 48 degrees. I like my pool water to feel like bath water, so I can’t even imagine what this sort of experience would be like. Actually, I sort of can, because there's a second look at Bure more fully submerging herself and pushing out air as she tries to keep warm. She's hugging her hands to her chest in a way that really explains how cold the whole thing must be.

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

Black bikini summer has been a thing celebrities have partaken in for a while now. The Kardashian sisters have rocked the look , as has frequent bikini wearer Sydney Sweeney . Emily Ratajkowski has her own bikini line and her own take on the look. But this is the first time I’ve seen someone like Bure take the black bikini look an entire step further and turn it into a whole experience. Honestly, after watching the footage, I think she’s a total champ. It’s certainly one heck of a way to bid summer goodbye and prepare for fall.

Bure is not the first celebrity to take an ice bath or cold plunge. (In fact, Hugh Jackman's even shown off his penchant for taking a "polar plunge" in the actual ocean.) But I appreciate she shared the experience, even though it looked like she had to tough it out rather than enjoy it. Hopefully, though, all the benefits that ice baths and cold plunges tout really came through for her. Otherwise, I guess it's always something she can say she did once.