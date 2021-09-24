Candace Cameron Bure Reveals A Fuller House Reunion Is Coming In New Hallmark Christmas Movie

We're getting close to that time of year again, folks. It's officially fall, the weather has cooled off in many places, and people are already beginning to think ahead to even cooler months. Even though there are several fall occasions to celebrate, those of us who love sweet, cozy romances now have one thing on the brain: Hallmark Christmas movies! One staple of these made-for-TV gems is actress Candace Cameron Bure, and she recently announced that she'll be back this holiday season, and in a movie that will lead to a reunion with her Fuller House castmate, John Brotherton.

If you haven't been initiated into the Hallmark Christmas movie fandom, you might not realize that these films don't just begin showing up at the beginning of December, or even right after Thanksgiving. Oh, no. The dozens of new entries will start to air in late October, and at some point during the holiday season we'll be treated to Candace Cameron Bure and her Fuller House co-star John Brotherton in The Christmas Contest. Take a look at the announcement Bure posted to Instagram, and we'll discuss more, below!

Cameron Bure and Brotherton will star as ex-couple Lara and Ben, who find themselves both competing in a Christmas contest in order to win cash for their favorite charity. The whole city will watch as they battle for supremacy, and try to decide whether "victory or love" will end up being the most important to them.

This will surely be great news for Fuller House fans who enjoyed watching Cameron Bure's DJ and Brotherton's Matt Harmon dance around each other for a few seasons on the series. If you were Team Matt, of course, you probably ended that series at least a bit disappointed, but now viewers will get to see the two enjoy a real on-screen love match that lasts.

The long-time Hallmark star noted in her post that she helped to develop and produce The Christmas Contest, so she might have played a big hand in seeing that this little Fuller House reunion could come to fruition so soon after the show's summer 2020 finale. And, it's a good thing, too. I mean, just look at how cute they are together! They both seem very excited to work with one another again, as I'm guessing this is a shot of them from the set, because there appears to a bit of Christmas red-and-green color magic happening with their wardrobes.

Candace Cameron Bure recently admitted that she still gets nervous while doing these movies for Hallmark, despite her long track record of working with the network in both stand-alone seasonal films and for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries with the Aurora Teagarden movie series. But, I'm sure that having another familiar face on the set in the form of John Brotherton will help calm her jitters a bit.

The Christmas Contest doesn't have a set premiere date just yet, but be sure to bookmark our upcoming Hallmark movies guide to get more information when it becomes available!