Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Revealed Why She's Moving Out Of Hollywood Like Chris Hemsworth And Ryan Reynolds
Another celeb is leaving Los Angeles.
It seems like a no-brainer that up-and-coming actors would want to live either in Los Angeles or New York City for the best opportunities. Similarly, established entertainers likely find most of their jobs in these cities, but over the years we’ve started to see celebrities choose to move away from Hollywood for various reasons. Natasha Bure — daughter of Candace Cameron Bure — is following in the footsteps of Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds and several others in doing just that, and she posted a video explaining why she made that decision.
Whether they’re trying to escape the paparazzi like Matthew McConaughey or be closer to other business ventures like Ryan Reynolds, all of the celebrities who have chosen to leave Hollywood have their reasons for doing so. Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter seems to be ready for a new adventure away from her mom — who was born and raised in Los Angeles — as she opened up on her YouTube vlog about her upcoming move to Texas. Natasha said:
Natasha Bure said that those opportunities not turning out how she’d planned helped her to grow as a person and often resulted in other unexpected experiences. That’s why she said she’s keeping an open mind as she sets her sights on the South. She continued:
The Full House actress’ daughter didn’t divulge where in the Lone Star State she’ll be moseying into, or if she’s got any employment opportunities lined up. Natasha Bure competed on The Voice — as have several celebrities’ relatives — in 2011 and has done a little acting. Despite appearing in some of her mom’s projects, including one episode each of Fuller House and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Natasha has pushed back at the assumption that opportunities have been handed to her by Candace Cameron Bure. Perhaps it’ll be easier to forge her own path in a different area of the country.
Whatever her motivations, she’s in good company in getting out of Hollywood. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski made the move in order to better prioritize their family, and being able to detach themselves from work also seemed to be the motivation for Katherine Heigl’s move to a ranch in Utah, as well as Chris Hemsworth living in Australia.
We’ll have to wait to see what adventures await Natasha Bure, and in the meantime, fans of Candace Cameron Bure are already looking forward to her next GAF Christmas offering, My Christmas Hero.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
