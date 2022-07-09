Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Shares How She Feels When People Assume Her Career’s Been Handed to Her By Her Famous Mom

Natasha Bure has been steadily building her profile as an actress and influencer. Of course, most viewers would assume being the daughter of Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure and former NHL star Valeri Bure would be her golden ticket to Hollywood fame and success. That assumption doesn’t sit well with her, as she shared how she feels when people assume her career’s been handed to her by her famous mom.

While some may believe that the 23-year-old actress had a silver spoon thanks to her former Hallmark star mom’s TV icon status, Bure opened up to Today about why the misconception bothers her so much.

A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her. Or it’s given to me, or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite.

Being a celebrity's kid can undoubtedly be hard, especially when trying to forge a path in a lane already occupied by your famous parent. Becoming an actress wasn’t taken lightly by Bure. She does have Full (and Fuller) House and Hallmark TV movies to live up to along with Candace Cameron Bure’s other projects. The entertainer explained how her mom’s history hasn’t affected whether or not she gets a role.

I work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true. So, I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.

This wasn’t the first time Bure opened up about being a celebrity's kid. The up-and-coming actress revealed that the misconception began at an early age when other students and parents believed her famous mom got her parts in school plays. In actuality, her parents weren’t directly involved in her acting career. While her famous parents allow her to figure out her acting path, her time on The Voice proved her family is very invested in her career.

Despite watching and collaborating with her mom for years, Bure admitted that being a working actress was “a struggle” as she is constantly auditioning for parts while working on her craft. But the former Voice contestant was “grateful for any opportunity” she obtains through arduous work and commitment to striving for a career like her actress mother.

The rising actress has been steadily racking up acting credits in recent years. Bure appeared in Lifetime’s Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff with 1990s queen Heather Locklear and as a teen version of her mom in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder. She appeared in other small indie and TV movies as well. Time will tell if the social media influencer follows in her mom’s footsteps to become a Hallmark Channel queen or join the GAC Family. Viewers will just have to wait to see what the social media star appears in next.

