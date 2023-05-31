Candace Cameron Bure Takes Fans Behind The Scenes On The Set Of Her New GAF Christmas Movie, But There’s A Twist

Summer might mark the arrival of celebrity bikini trends and family barbecues in the backyard, but for some popular actors and actresses it actually marks the start of the Christmas movie season. That’s right, GAF at least has already kicked off filming some of its upcoming Christmas movies , and star Candace Cameron Bure took fans to the set of one of them this holiday weekend. There is a twist in this case, however.

The actress is mostly known for starring in GAF (and previously Hallmark before her notorious exit ) films, but one of the reasons Bure made the network switch was so that she could be more involved in the business of moviemaking. The actress announced this week that she is on the set of the latest Christmas flick for the cable channel, and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film.

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

The twist? Well, Bure isn’t even starring in this currently unnamed movie. The actress has spoken out about getting more into producing in the past, and she’s doing a whole lot more of it at the new network than she did at Hallmark, though it’s worth noting she did get producing credits on some of the Aurora Teagarden projects (though there's another Aurora on the way), as well as certain holiday movies at the network, dating back to 2011 when she was an executive producer on The Heart of Christmas. She took to her Instagram Stories to talk about why she wanted to come on set for the first day of the filming of the new movie and she seemed really excited about what lies ahead, noting,

Hey, I’m on set. I’m eating a little breakfast and today’s day one of a new Christmas movie that I’m not starring in. But I’m producing and so I love being here on set to make sure it goes well. We have a great crew, gorgeous cast. This is a really exciting day for me.

Given this is the same actress who last summer complained about the trials of having to wear warm winter coats while filming Christmas movies in the summer heat, it's maybe a good thing she's not filming right now. Having said this, she already got involved with starring in a holiday movie. In fact, when production kicked off a few weeks ago we learned about the project the actress will headline this winter. The flick is going to be called My Christmas Hero, and is a TV movie directed by Martin Wood. The logline for that movie is as follows:

In MY CHRISTMAS HERO, US Army reservist and orthopedic physician, Nicole Ramsey (Bure) is dedicated to serving military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington, home of I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing. This Christmas, with the help of many dedicated heroes, Dr. Ramsey is on a mission to honor a special fallen soldier and bring much needed healing to her own family.

Her latest movie also seems to be with Wood, which makes sense as a lot of times these cable movies film in pods. Candace Cameron Bure shared this second look at set:

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

Normally the lineup kicks off sometime in late October (it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit!) and runs through the actual holiday season in December, so there are likely quite a few more flicks left to film before the lineup hits the 2023 TV schedule. We’ll be sure to keep you posted if Bure is back on set for any more of these films.