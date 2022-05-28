Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Explains Why Her Life With Famous Parents Is Not What People Suspect

Being the child of a celebrity or two might seem pretty cool on the surface. The money, fame and the lifestyle that come with them would be a lot of kids' dream. But Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, would beg to differ. The social media influencer opened up about her life with famous parents and explained that it's not what people might assume it is.

Natasha Bure grew up in a house in which the woman known all over the world as DJ Tanner is her mom and beloved hockey player Valeri Bure is her dad. Needless to say, she came up in a very comfortable situation. But having celebrities as parents wasn’t all glitz and glamour, according to Bure, as she explained to People that many aren't correct to assume that everything is simply handed to her:

The misconception is that everything is handed to you, or that you don't have to work for what you get. I personally feel like I have been experiencing that from when I was super little, Whether it would be if I would get casted in a school play or something, I had people and friends that would say, 'Oh, it's just because her mom got her the role,' or things like that.

Having anyone judge you as a child is hard enough, but having everyone pre-judge you due to your parents’ occupations must be even tougher. Some may be quick to assume that the Hallmark actress has only landed roles due to the pull that her famous mother has in the entertainment industry. But as Natasha Bure tells it, her mother and father weren't heavily involved in that aspect of her life, or in some others parts of it as well:

My parents are so far removed from my life. They wish that they were more involved, which is actually something we joke about all the time. I would say that I work for everything that I get, and I'm hustling on my own, and I have a completely separate life from my parents, or from anyone, really.

Sounds like her mom and dad weren’t the stereotypical showbiz parents some people might've expected them to be. Despite that parenting situation, Candace Cameron Bure has been supportive of her daughter's endeavors, especially during the younger Bure's time on The Voice. Likewise, Natasha has stepped her for her mom when it's counted the most.Whether it was online bullying or Cameron Bure’s infamous boob grab photo, the two haven’t shied away from having each other’s backs.

Natasha Bure has been carving out a place for herself on the small screen, starring in TV movies like the Lifetime biopic Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff alongside Heather Locklear. And as mentioned, she followed in her mom's footsteps by starring in some Hallmark fare. She even played a younger version of her mother's titular character in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries films. Candace Cameron Bure recently hopped from the network to GAC to develop, produce, and star in some new projects and is hosting the channel’s Thanksgiving programming event. There's always the chance that Natasha finds her way to the network as well. But if she does, one would assume that she'll aim to do so on her own merits and not her position as a "celebrity's kid."

