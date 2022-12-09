CBS' Gayle King Comments On 'Sloppy' GMA3 Sitch As T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Relationship Faces Questions

GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been laying low since being taken off the air amid the reveal of their presumed romance . While the ABC News employees separated from their respective spouses in August, there were conflicting reports about when their relationship became more than professional , and the influx of rumors and affair accusations became what the network called “an internal and external reaction.” Now the competition has weighed in, with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King throwing in her two cents on the “sloppy” situation, as questions surround the couple’s current status and whether or not they violated company policy.

Let’s take a look at the latest developments regarding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes:

Gayle King Expresses Concern About ‘Very Sloppy’ Situation

Fellow morning show personality Gayle King acknowledged how complicated the situation between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes has gotten since photos were first released of the two out and about together. Andy Cohen asked her about it on Watch What Happens Live , and she said:

I mean, I look at the situation and I do say it's very interesting what's happening over there. It's just gotten very messy and very sloppy. I do think that. You know, because in the beginning I actually thought, ‘Listen, good on Good Morning America, they're saying that they're not taking them off the air, two consenting adults.’ But then the more you read, it's just very messy. And I think it’s just, to me, a sad situation because you've got kids involved, you've got families involved and I keep thinking about that. I'm very concerned about that.

If it were as simple as two adults starting a relationship after the end of their marriages, that might be one thing, but, as Gayle King pointed out, it all got more complicated — particularly regarding T.J. Holmes. Reports of a previous affair came to light between him and a former Good Morning America producer, and then a possible third workplace romance was reported.

There was also the revelation of how close their families had been. The co-anchors — who married their respective spouses in 2010 — used to double-date , and her children babysat for his kids. Gayle King's concern was for the former partners and children involved in this ongoing story.

As ABC Looks Into Possible Policy Violations, Are Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Still Together?

It seems the people at ABC may have had a reaction similar to Gayle King’s, in that what appeared at first to be simply a relationship between two colleagues became something that required a further look. TMZ reports that the network is now looking into whether or not Amy Robach or T.J. Holmes did anything to breach their contracts, which could include using company vehicles to meet romantically or pressuring staffers to keep quiet about the relationship.

There’s also the question of the current status of the apparent relationship between the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors, as they’ve both been off of social media and haven’t been seen together since their Friday broadcast. However, TMZ reports that sources connected to both media personalities said they're still “very much together,” and are simply maintaining a low profile.