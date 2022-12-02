Alleged GMA Co-Stars' Romance Was Reportedly An Open Secret On Set, But Was It An Affair?

News of the relationship between Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes came as a surprise to fans this week. This is because, despite their close friendship and on-screen rapport, each had been married to their respective spouses for over 10 years. However, staffers on the ABC program were not surprised, with multiple sources coming out to say it was an open secret that the professional relationship between the co-stars had become something more. However, there’s the question of timing, and with both Robach and Holmes’ marriages coming to an end in August, one source says there was no infidelity involved.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach always had a good relationship, on and off the set of GMA3, and according to one source for People , it was "widely known" that they’d begun seeing each other. Apparently, not everyone was happy about it, as the source said:

There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it. They were flirtatious.

The co-stars began working together on GMA3 in 2020, after Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer’s version of the show was canceled and turned into a newscast to share information about the pandemic . Another insider corroborated the first source’s story, saying that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship was "the worst kept secret in ABC News," but everyone stayed quiet, so there wasn't drama with the program. The second source said:

Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show.

Both of the GMA co-anchors married their spouses in 2010 — Amy Robach to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue and T.J. Holmes to Marilee Fiebig. Holmes’ 10th-anniversary message to Fiebig from two years ago — in which he said his wife had stayed married to him “despite his best efforts” — has now gone viral in light of recent events.

Both of the couples reportedly separated in August of this year. Despite previous reports that the professional relationship turned romantic either in March, when they trained together for the New York City Half Marathon or in June when they traveled to London for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, another report says there was nothing going on between Robach and Holmes before their respective breakups. The source claimed:

This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that.

In fact, the source said the breast cancer survivor and Andrew Shue had issues in their marriage that became especially difficult over the summer. T.J. Holmes was apparently there for Amy Robach as her best friend, but they’d put a stop to it anytime someone joked about how close they were. The source continued:

Everyone knew they were really good friends and joked how good their chemistry was, but they shut it down and made it clear they were each going through their own stuff and there was nothing between them ... their lives were intertwined because of work and they were best friends, so when their marriages ended, he was there for her and it was a very natural transition.