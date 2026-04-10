CBS Is Losing A Couple Comedies As The TV Season Wraps Up, But Ghosts Fans Just Got Some Additional Good News

CBS delivered some of the biggest cancellation news of the spring 2026 TV schedule, with the axing of DMV on top of the end of The Neighborhood cutting the network’s half-hour comedy lineup by half. Only Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts were guaranteed to return, but now there’s fresh news for fans of the spookiest sitcom in primetime to enjoy. And it comes on top of good news that Ghosts fans have been able to celebrate for more than a year now.

Of the two comedy pilots that CBS has had in development to possibly join the 2026-2027 lineup, Deadline reports that Eternally Yours is moving forward with a series order. The comedy hails from Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, who obviously proved that they have what it takes to deliver laughs to CBS audiences over the past five seasons and counting. (Ghosts is already set to return for Season 6 after a double-renewal last year.)

Like Ghosts, Eternally Yours will be a single-camera comedy. Unlike Ghosts, however, the new series will follow vampires rather than spirits that have not yet moved on, or – in Ghosts lingo – been “sucked off.” Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are serving as showrunners, and the new comedy will film in the same location in Montreal. Not only does that seemingly bode well for the duo being able to keep working consistently on Ghosts despite the extra duties, but possibly even set the two shows in the same universe.

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Eternally Yours will star The Mindy Project alum Ed Weeks and Upload vet Allegra Edwards as a vampire couple who have lost their romantic spark after 500 years together. They live in present-day Seattle amidst their coven, but things will be mixed up when their daughter’s boyfriend enters their life. The twist? He’s human.

The setting in Seattle vs. Ghosts taking place in New York presents problems for the idea of a crossover, given that the majority of the Ghosts characters can’t actually leave the property, but fans can always dream! I for one would love to see the vampire couple of Eternally Yours opposite Sam and Jay of Ghosts, with the added perk that Jay would presumably be able to see any blood-suckers. Since he’s spent the vast majority of his own comedy unable to see the spirits, it’s what he deserves!

The new comedy also stars Helen J. Shen, Jaren Lewison, Parker Young, Rose Abdoo, Tristan Michael Brown and Shylo Molina. In the wake of the news that their new project had been ordered to series, Allegra Edwards posted that she was “dumbstruck and completely over the moon” via her Instagram Stories, while Ed Weeks wrote on his own Instagram account:

Overjoyed that we will be coming to your CBS screens this fall! ETERNALLY YOURS combines a coven of hilarious brilliant 🧛s and has been YEARS in the making from maestros Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. Can’t wait for you to see xxx

CBS ordered Eternally Yours over The Tillbrooks, the other comedy pilot that had been produced for a potential 2026-2027 premiere. Tillbrooks would have starred Grey’s Anatomy’s Kate Walsh and Our Flag Means Death’s Rhys Darby, and when announced nearly a year ago, it was described (via Deadline) as a classic multi-camera sitcom set among the upper middle class of 19th century England.

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Eternally Yours getting the series order with such strong ties to Ghosts makes me wonder if CBS will be shuffling its schedule for the fall TV season. Ghosts has been airing on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET for the past couple seasons, directly after Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which has been a successful enough pairing for both shows to be renewed for the 2026-2027 TV season. But would CBS want to pair up Ghosts and Eternally Yours, requiring either Ghosts or Georgia & Mandy to swap nights?

I can imagine a potential complication with the fact that CBS currently only has three half-hour comedies on the slate, which means a half-hour vacancy in the lineup. Could this mean an unscripted show like Survivor getting an extra half hour of air time to make up for it? We can only wait and see for now, but there’s one thing to be confident of: Eternally Yours sounds like excellent news for fans of Ghosts, which is currently available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription as well as on Thursday nights.