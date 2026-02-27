Ghosts Just Put Trevor Through The Romantic Wringer, But Asher Grodman And Brandon Scott Jones' BTS Shenanigans Warm My Heart

Spoilers ahead for the winter premiere of Ghosts Season 5 on CBS, called "The Others" and available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

Ghosts returned in the 2026 TV schedule more than two months after the annual Christmas possession episode, but no time at all had passed within the walls of Woodstone Mansion. The fall finale cliffhanger introducing "The Others" gave something for fans to speculate about over the long hiatus, and the winter premiere revealed Flower is the one with a tie to the mysterious dirt-traversing band of spirits. Unfortunately for Trevor, his romantic plans involving Patience went awry, but there's at least one thing from Ghosts that's good for the heart: a behind-the-scenes video from Asher Grodman and Brandon Scott Jones.

Trevor Is Unlucky In Love (Again)

The fall half of Season 5 involved Trevor starting a potentially ill-advised relationship with Patience, and he started out 2026 by taking Sass' advice to try and become so unappealing that she would break things off with him. Patience persevered, however... at least until he met Barbara, a ghost from Flower's cult who came in to spout off Philly slang. As we could guess after his reaction to Hetty putting on a Philadelphia accent, he no longer only had eyes for Patience once Barbara started talking hoagies.

To Trevor's credit, he realized that he was kind of into Patience after all, and he turned Barbara down. Alas, Patience had seen them in what looked like a very incriminating moment, and she went back into the dirt where Trevor can't find her without a guide. His first attempt at finding romance with somebody other than Hetty turns out to be just as complicated... but I'm still loving that Trevor apparently has a type, and that type is "bossy women in long dresses more than a century his senior."

Snowy Shenanigans Behind The Scenes

While Trevor may have been unlucky in love in his first appearance in primetime this year, Asher Grodman and Brandon Scott Jones were having some snowy fun between scenes. Grodman took to Instagram to share a video that his co-star had shot, and while it was technically promoting the winter premiere ahead of time, there's no reason why fans can't watch (or rewatch) it. Take a look:

A post shared by Asher Grodman (@ashergrodman) A photo posted by on

As you may know, Ghosts shoots up in Quebec, and I think this short video is a good look at why Canada is known as the Great White North. It also probably wouldn't have been nearly as funny if any other cast member was the star. Most of the other actors can bundle up as needed with their layers; the actor with no pants and dress shoes is automatically going to be funny when seen cinematically trudging through the snow.

As for Brandon Scott Jones, he's only heard rather than seen in the video, but the Renfield alum made his thoughts known in the comment section of Godman's post:

Actually, should I do a talk back? Maybe explain the process? Let people know the challenges we had to overcome to create? The camera movement, the blocking, the framing, the tension and reveal, the keeping the 'action' in there like movies should do… Palme d’Or.

I think it's a safe bet that Brandon Scott Jones won't be collecting the Palme d'Or prize at the next Cannes Film Festival for this little video! In all seriousness, I appreciated the fun look behind the scenes after tuning in to tie Ghosts winter premiere. The episode was also a fun one for Isaac, as he went through the stages of being recruited into Flower's cult.

Keep tuning in to CBS on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET for new episodes of Ghosts, between Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage at 8 p.m. ET and Matlock Season 2 at 9 p.m. ET. You can also revisit the earlier seasons streaming on Paramount+, and I can vouch that Ghosts makes for a good binge-watch.