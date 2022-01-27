Celebrity Big Brother Reveals A Star-Studded Season 3 Cast With An NBA Champ And More

Celebrity Big Brother is back in the United States for Season 3. Fans have speculated for weeks who may or may not be on the cast, and thanks to some unreliable leaks , might be misinformed on who is actually appearing this season. Thankfully the confusion didn’t last for long, as CBS revealed the full lineup of stars for the shortened version of its popular game show.

As expected, the lineup for this year’s Celebrity Big Brother features a healthy mixture of sports icons, reality television stars, and folks related to other celebrities. Let’s run down the entire list of Houseguests for this season, what they’re known for, and why audiences might be excited to see them in the Big Brother house.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is a retired NBA star and two-time champion most commonly associated with the L.A. Lakers. Reality show fans might better know him as the ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian. Odom was hospitalized in 2015 after being found unconscious in a legal brothel and was later discovered to have experienced several heart attacks and strokes. Odom recovered and recently knocked out former pop singer Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match. Suffice to say, he might have a story or two to share .

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall went from American Idol alumni to YouTube singing sensation, and his dance choreography earned him jobs working for Disney . Big Brother fans might remember he’s also a superfan of the series and let a chunk of the Season 23 cast live in his house for about a month after the game. Folks will be excited to see how Hall plays the game knowing his fandom and perhaps hear some details about his friendship with Taylor Swift .

Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey has lived as a model and actress, though many might know her best as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her entry to the house at this point is surprising, considering her husband Mike Hill recently said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast that he has doubts their marriage lasts another year. That’s a lot of stress to carry into Celebrity Big Brother, but perhaps Bailey isn’t as stressed about things as we may think.

Todd Bridges

Actor Todd Bridges has been around the television industry for a long time, dating as far back as 1975. His most recognizable role is Willis in Diff'rent Strokes though he’s done more recent shows like The Young and the Restless. I feel that actors have a big advantage in Celebrity Big Brother, so watch out for Todd.

Miesha Tate

Former women’s UFC champion Miesha Tate might not have the belt at the moment, but that doesn’t mean she’s any less of a tough competitor. She’s remained in the Top 15 of the Bantamweight division for some time now, and is about as obvious of a “comp beast” in Celebrity Big Brother as I’ve ever seen.

Mirai Nagasu

Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu is more of a coach than competitor these days, but that doesn’t mean she’s to be taken lightly in Celebrity Big Brother. If there’s one thing I know about Olympians, it's that they’re competitive and willing to work to win. I expect big things from Nagasu, so hopefully she can deliver

Chris Kattan

There are few comedians as synonymous with Saturday Night Live in the '90s as Chris Kattan. Whether it’s his iconic characters like Mango, or his role as Doug in Night at the Roxbury sketches, Kattan kept audiences chuckling throughout his entire run on the show. I’m looking to him for some comedy relief when things get tense, and they almost always do in Big Brother.

Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Jo Mellencamp is the daughter of singer John Mellencamp, as well as a cast member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Mellencamp’s arrival on the show wasn't necessarily guessed by the Big Brother online fandom, though many figured at least one or two members of the franchise would be along for the ride. Real Housewives stars are known for keeping it “real,” so Mellencamp has some pressure to live up to in her arrival.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick might not be the first name people think of when they think of NSYNC, but without him, the band wouldn’t exist. Kirkpatrick founded one of the biggest boy bands in history, so I’m already assuming he’ll be a master at creating the ultimate alliance and win Celebrity Big Brother.

Carson Kressley

While folks these days may associate the Queer Eye brand with the Fab Five on Netflix, it was the cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy that paved the way. Carson Kressley was the OG fashion guy, so having him on Celebrity Big Brother will be a treat, especially for those that enjoyed his judging stints on various cooking shows and competitions.

Shanna Moakler

Former beauty pageant star, model, and actress Shanna Moakler is also on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. She’s another person on the cast with a Kardashian connection, as her ex-husband Travis Barker is engaged to Kourtney Kardashian. Perhaps she and Lamar Odom can forge an alliance called “the exes” or just give fans some juicy tidbits about their former partners via the live feeds.