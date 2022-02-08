Celebrity Big Brother: Who Won The Third HOH, And Who They Might Target

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the third Head of Household competition for Celebrity Big Brother. Read at your own risk!

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 has been a real surprise thus far and, for the first time in years, I finally believe I need to expect the unexpected. Teddi Mellencamp left ( and had a lot to say after leaving ) after it seemed Mirai Nagasu’s time had come in the first eviction, but her survival only lasted so long. Chris Kattan’s passionate plea to the houseguests fell on death ears, and Chris Kirkpatrick apparently backed out of his master plan to backdoor Todrick Hall at the last minute.

Basically, this season is so chaotic that even by watching the live feeds, it's hard to predict what’s going to happen when it’s time for the live eviction. With that said, the feeds are good at revealing some spoilers, including the third Head of Household winner and what their plans may be going forward:

Miesha Tate Won The Third HOH

As some in the Celebrity Big Brother house already predicted, Miesha Tate secured the third Head of Household competition in Season 3. This is now her second Head of Household of the season and the third consecutive win for the “athletic alliance,” which features Chris Kirkpatrick, Todrick Hall, and the unpredictable Lamar Odom . There’s no word yet on what competition Tate won, though given she’s far and away one of the fittest people in the house, a physical competition feels like a safe bet.

How Miesha Will Run Her HOH

Miesha Tate tried to get Chris Kirkpatrick to do her bidding during the second HOH, but he balked and made a safe decision by orchestrating Mirai Nagasu’s exit. This effectively made fans wonder what the hell happened between them before the live feeds started . In either case, Miesha now has the power to put her plan into action and take out someone she’s been looking to evict for days now, Carson Kressley.

Carson’s strong social game makes him a threat to Miesha, though I think it’s fair to say she didn’t initially see that. Todrick Hall definitely feels like the puppet master in this whole campaign to evict Carson, who legitimately does seem like the most well-liked person in the house.

Another thing I can see happening is Miesha Tate choosing to take the easy way out by putting Chris Kattan up for eviction. The Saturday Night Live alumni practically begged for eviction when he and Mirai were on the block and didn’t even get one vote in his favor to leave. I definitely think there’s a scenario in which Miesha just does what’s easiest and lets Kattan walk out the door without a fight, though she’s also in it to win. Eliminating Chris Kattan doesn’t advance her chances of winning in a meaningful way, whereas taking out someone like Carson Kressley will. We're still early in this season, but it's already all over the place, meaning it’s hard to predict with certainty what any Head of Household might do.