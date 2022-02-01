Watch Celebrity Big Brother's Lamar Odom Already Talking About Khloé Kardashian Before The Show Even Premieres

Tristan Thompson and his paternity drama might dominate the headlines these days when it comes to Khloé Kardashian’s love life but, go back 10 years, and it was all about Lamar Odom. The NBA star and the reality TV sister had a whirlwind romance, getting married after knowing each other only a month. Scandal plagued their marriage, though, and Kardashian filed for divorce after four years. Now as Odom prepares to appear on the third season of Celebrity Big Brother, he’s already (still?) lamenting his former marriage.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 will feature a star-studded cast when it returns to CBS and, if you wondered if former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom will have anything to say about ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, a clip released ahead of the February 2 premiere provides the answer. In the video, Odom is shown talking to housemate Todrick Hall, saying Kardashian was in his dreams the previous night. Check out the clip:

The two-time NBA champion always seems to sound so painfully full of regret when he talks about Khloé Kardashian. Personally, I'm still heartbroken after all these years about how their relationship went down. After telling Todrick Hall that he dreamed about his ex-wife, the basketball vet confirmed he had only been married one time, saying the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was “the one and the only.” Hall questioned if his housemate ever still talked to his ex, and the former player said no:

I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back.

Lamar Odom has consistently expressed guilt over the way he treated Khloé Kardashian when they were together and, even though the former couple hasn’t stayed in touch, Odom has publicly supported her through her more recent troubles with Tristan Thompson. The fact that he’s already being shown talking about Kardashian before Celebrity Big Brother even premieres just further shows how special that relationship was to him.

Khloé Kardashian filed for divorce from him in 2013 but put the proceedings on hold in 2015 after the ex Dallas Maverick overdosed on cocaine and other substances and was in a coma for four days. Kardashian made medical decisions for him and supported him in his recovery, but she ultimately went through with the divorce in 2016.

Just a week ahead of Celebrity Big Brother’s Season 3 premiere, CBS released its list of "more mature" houseguests, which consists of a sure-to-be-entertaining group of athletes, actors and reality TV stars, including N’Sync’s Chris Kirkpatrick, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Teddi Mellencamp, former UFC champ Miesha Tate, actor Todd Bridges and more.

One houseguest who might be noteworthy to Lamar Odom is Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. Barker recently got engaged to Khloé Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney, and I can imagine those two might have some stories to swap regarding the famous family. It should be noted however, that Odom, has been much kinder to the Kardashians than Moakler, who has been known to throw shade at her ex-husband and his fiancée. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer to see how Odom gets along with Moakler and the rest of his housemates.